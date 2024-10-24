Police identify woman stabbed to death in park in Ottawa's south end

The Ottawa Police Service has identified the woman who was stabbed to death at Paul Landry Park on Uplands Drive Thursday morning.

She was identified as 36-year-old Brkti Berhe.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing at Paul Landry Park on Uplands Drive, between Paul Anka Drive and Bennett Street, at 11:25 a.m.

Ottawa Police say Berhe was stabbed and died from her injuries.

Two children at the park were transported to hospital as a precaution but were not injured, according to an Ottawa paramedic spokesperson.

Luis Pitrose lives nearby and said he heard a scream.

We didn't think anything of it. We thought it was just kids playing at the park. Kids are always yelling and having fun at the park," he said. "Literally 10, 15 minutes, we walked in the front and we saw the police tape and the cop cars. It was just a wild scene. You feel for the kids the most. Thank God that the kids weren't harmed."

An empty child's stroller can be seen as police investigate a fatal stabbing at Paul Landry Park on Uplands Drive on Oct. 24, 2024. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)

"A suspect was seen fleeing in a vehicle and he was arrested on Highway 417, outside of Ottawa near exit 66," police said in a media release. "The suspect is in police custody."

Police say the suspect is a 36-year-old man. He has not been identified, as charges are pending.

Yellow police tape blocked a section of the park, sidewalk and street Thursday afternoon, and several police cruisers were parked at the scene. A stroller could be seen behind the police tape.

"It was a very tough scene," said Det. Chris Benson. "Middle of the day, residential area, a lot of families, young kids out and about, it's a nice day. Extremely difficult scene for both the residents and the first responders. The investigation is continuing. There are still several things that need to be completed and that will go on for some time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service’s Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

This is the 22nd homicide of 2024 in Ottawa.

