43rd annual Snowsuit Fund season kicks off in Ottawa

A chill in the air Thursday after some summerlike temperatures reminds us that winter is right around the corner, and there will be thousands of children in need of warm clothing.

The Snowsuit Fund has officially launched its 43rd annual campaign in Ottawa to provide outdoor gear to low-income families and newcomers to Canada.

This year is in special honour of the charity's founders Joan Gullen and Ralph Tannis, who founded the Snowsuit Fund more than 40 years ago. Gullen and Tannis passed away in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

"If you think of the hundreds of thousands of snowsuits that we've delivered to kids in the community through the years and the hundreds of thousands of kids who've been helped by the Snowsuit Fund, it's really because of them," said Snowsuit Fund chair Martin Masse. "It's their idea, they started it, it's their dedication and their vision that really makes it so that a bunch of kids in our community can be warm over the winter."

The charity managed to provide 800 snowsuits to children in need when it was first founded. This year, organizers expect to distribute nearly 17,000.

"Forty-two years ago, Joan and Ralph recognized that many Ottawa children from poorer families had no warm winter clothing. Both then and now, low-income families in Ottawa had to prioritize basic need items such as shelter, utilities, and food over buying snowsuits for their children," the Snowsuit Fund said in a news release.

To mark the occasion, Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe declared Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 as Snowsuit Fund Week.

The Snowsuit Fund will be holding several signature events over the winter to help raise money and provide snowsuits to kids:

Saturday, Nov. 30: 5th Annual Dinner Party in a Box — a luxurious at-home dining experience for two - this year with an Italian theme, curated by Beckta with signature cocktails, premium wine and beer as well as luxury gift items – all beautifully packaged and home-delivered for enjoyment with family, work colleagues or friends.

Draw Date: Jan. 17: 4th Annual Snowsuit Fund 5050 for The City — produced in collaboration with Chez 106, KiSS 105.3, and Country 101.1. Prior year jackpots have exceeded $500,000 with weekly early-bird prizing from Canadian Tire Ottawa Store Owners. Proceeds are shared with BGC Ottawa.

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025: SnowBall, A Cool Winters Eve — an annual all-inclusive cocktail party boasting sumptuous décor, multiple chef stations and bars, live music, auctions, beauty bars, and more.

Those who wish to donate, purchase tickets to events or find options for helping including group volunteering, should visit snowsuitfund.com.