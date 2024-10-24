Second T&T Supermarket opens in Ottawa
T&T Supermarket's second Ottawa store is officially open.
The Asian grocery chain opened its new 38,000 sq. ft. store at the Hazeldean Mall Thursday morning.
The grand opening included $10 gift cards for the first 200 customers and a $10 coupon with a purchase of $88 or more.
"If you've ever visited the T&T on Hunt Club on a Saturday morning, you'll know it's packed to the brim. We're delighted that more and more people are choosing our stores as a destination for fresh and exciting food experiences," Tina Lee, T&T CEO, said in a statement back in July.
"Also, we can tell from our online delivery service data that many online orders are coming from the Kanata area. So we're doing this for our amazing, loyal customers in Kanata – bringing the full store experience even closer to home."
There is also a T&T Supermarket on Hunt Club Road.
WATCH LIVE PM Trudeau announces massive cuts to Canada's immigration targets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is slashing immigration targets as he admits the government did not get the balance right following the COVID-19 pandemic.
'Horrific': Four people dead after Tesla slams into pillar and catches fire on Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto
Four people are dead and another is in hospital after a Tesla driving through downtown Toronto at a high rate of speed crashed into a guardrail and struck a concrete pillar on Lake Shore Boulevard.
'Frustrated': Ontario family loses dream home after $38K deposit falls through
It's a dream for many Canadians, trying to save up enough money for a down payment on their very first home. That was also the dream for the Esmeralda family, a family of five with two dogs who currently live in a Scarborough apartment building.
W5 Investigates Heists, arson and a baseball bat brawl: Police allege organized crime fought over clothing donation bins
In part three of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5's Jon Woodward and Joseph Loiero look into allegations that the industry is rife with organized crime activity.
This radioactive gas is a leading cause of lung cancer. Here's how to check if it's in your home
Radon is a radioactive gas found in nearly every Canadian home. A new research study is putting a renewed spotlight on the invisible, odourless element that is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in Canada.
'Came to Canada with big dreams': More than $80,000 raised for family of employee found dead in Halifax Walmart
Donations are quickly pouring in for the family of a young woman who was found dead inside a Walmart in Halifax last weekend.
How many Canadians are without a doctor? Just-released report outlines health-care situation
A new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information says 83 per cent of adults in this country have a regular primary-care provider, but that still leaves 5.4 million adults without one.
Town bylaw requests Innisfil, Ont. family move Halloween display but homeowner refuses
A haunted house in the Ontario Town of Innisfil is causing a real scare for some people a week before Halloween.
Used car market expecting supply crunch as fewer off-lease cars return
Already low on inventory, the used car market is facing an additional supply crunch as fewer off-lease vehicles return to dealership lots — and that's contributing to higher prices.
