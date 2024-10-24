Second T&T Supermarket opens in Ottawa

T&T Supermarket's second Ottawa store is officially open.

The Asian grocery chain opened its new 38,000 sq. ft. store at the Hazeldean Mall Thursday morning.

The grand opening included $10 gift cards for the first 200 customers and a $10 coupon with a purchase of $88 or more.

"If you've ever visited the T&T on Hunt Club on a Saturday morning, you'll know it's packed to the brim. We're delighted that more and more people are choosing our stores as a destination for fresh and exciting food experiences," Tina Lee, T&T CEO, said in a statement back in July.

"Also, we can tell from our online delivery service data that many online orders are coming from the Kanata area. So we're doing this for our amazing, loyal customers in Kanata – bringing the full store experience even closer to home."

There is also a T&T Supermarket on Hunt Club Road.