Hot and sunny for Colonel By Day in Ottawa
It's a hot and sunny holiday Monday in Ottawa.
Environment Canada's weather forecast includes plenty of sunshine through the afternoon with a high of 30 C and a humidex of 37.
The UV index is 9, or very high.
Clouds are forecast to move in by the evening, bringing a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm from about 8 p.m. to midnight.
The overnight low is 18 C.
Tuesday's forecast is cloudy with a high of 26 C.
Wednesday is looking sunny with a high of 28 C. Cloudy conditions are back on Thursday with a chance of showers and a high of 27 C.
