Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the closures and schedule changes on Colonel By Day in Ottawa.
OC Transpo
- O-Train Line 1 will operate on a reduced weekday schedule on Monday
- OC Transpo buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, with increased frequency on busy routes. Select trips on Routes 61,63 and 75 will be extended to/from Gatineau during peak periods
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- The city of Ottawa says there will be no collection of green bins, recycling or garbage on Colonel By Day. Collection will be delayed by one day all week.
- The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Monday
Recreational services
- Beaches, wading pools and splash pads will be open, weather permitting
- Visit the city of Ottawa's website for information city of Ottawa facilities.
Other city of Ottawa Services
- All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday
- All municipal child care centres will be closed on Monday
Ottawa Malls
All Ottawa malls, grocery stores and stores are permitted to open on Monday.
Here is a look at mall hours
- Bayshore Shopping Centre – open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Billings Bridge Shopping Centre – open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre – open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Place d'Orleans shopping centre – open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Rideau Centre – open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- St. Laurent Centre – open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets – open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Beer Store
Select Beer Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Here is a look at the Beer Store locations open in Ottawa on the holiday
- 1860 Bank St.
- 1984 Baseline Rd.
- 548 Montreal Rd.
- 515 Somerset St. W.
- 3500 Fallowfield Rd.
- 499 Terry Fox Dr.
- 2276 Tenth Line Rd.
Museums
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Diefenbunker is closed on Monday.
