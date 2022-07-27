Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the closures and schedule changes on Colonel By Day in Ottawa.

OC Transpo

O-Train Line 1 will operate on a reduced weekday schedule on Monday

OC Transpo buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, with increased frequency on busy routes. Select trips on Routes 61,63 and 75 will be extended to/from Gatineau during peak periods

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

The city of Ottawa says there will be no collection of green bins, recycling or garbage on Colonel By Day. Collection will be delayed by one day all week.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Monday

Recreational services

Beaches, wading pools and splash pads will be open, weather permitting

Visit the city of Ottawa's website for information city of Ottawa facilities.

Other city of Ottawa Services

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday

All municipal child care centres will be closed on Monday

Ottawa Malls

All Ottawa malls, grocery stores and stores are permitted to open on Monday.

Here is a look at mall hours

Bayshore Shopping Centre – open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Billings Bridge Shopping Centre – open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carlingwood Shopping Centre – open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place d'Orleans shopping centre – open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rideau Centre – open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Laurent Centre – open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tanger Outlets – open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beer Store

Select Beer Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Here is a look at the Beer Store locations open in Ottawa on the holiday

1860 Bank St.

1984 Baseline Rd.

548 Montreal Rd.

515 Somerset St. W.

3500 Fallowfield Rd.

499 Terry Fox Dr.

2276 Tenth Line Rd.

Museums

For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.