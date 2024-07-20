Here's when it'll start to rain in Ottawa this Saturday

Though it feels nice in the capital this Saturday morning, rain showers and a risk of thunderstorm are in the forecast.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 27 C -- humidex 32 -- mainly sunny day, increasing cloudiness near noon, then 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm.

A low of 15 C, cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for tonight.

It's going to be mainly sunny on Sunday with a high of 24 C. Clear skies and a low of 11 C are forecasted for the night.

Sunny skies are in the forecast to start the week. On Monday, a high of 27 C is forecasted, with clear skies at night and a low of 14 C.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26.8 C and a low of 15.6 C.