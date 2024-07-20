OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here's when it'll start to rain in Ottawa this Saturday

    The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Though it feels nice in the capital this Saturday morning, rain showers and a risk of thunderstorm are in the forecast.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 27 C -- humidex 32 -- mainly sunny day, increasing cloudiness near noon, then 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm.

    A low of 15 C, cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for tonight.

    It's going to be mainly sunny on Sunday with a high of 24 C. Clear skies and a low of 11 C are forecasted for the night.

    Sunny skies are in the forecast to start the week. On Monday, a high of 27 C is forecasted, with clear skies at night and a low of 14 C.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26.8 C and a low of 15.6 C.

     

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News