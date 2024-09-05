Lite 98.5 in Ottawa, Hot Country stations in Hawkesbury, Clarence-Rockland to close

Evanov Communications has announced three of its radio stations in eastern Ontario, including one in Ottawa, will cease operations later this month.

Lite 98.5 in Ottawa, Hot Country 92.5 in Clarence-Rockland, and Hot Country 107.7 in Hawkesbury will close Sept. 20.

"The media landscape has evolved significantly since CJWL-FM, and subsequently the other two stations, went on the air in 2006. The past 18 years have not only seen new outlets and platforms emerge that have eroded traditional radio revenues, but the long Covid-19 Global Pandemic was also extremely consequential in contributing to traditional radio listeners forming new habits including parking the car, the number one source of radio listening, for a few years," Evanov said in a statement on its website. "The situation has proven a drain on cash and personnel resources. All broadcasters are now contending with the challenges of increased competition, a difficult media climate, and the residual effects of the pandemic. Like them, ECI is continuing to assess the ongoing impact of these factors on our business, and is readjusting, realigning and reinventing itself as necessary."

The three stations formerly broadcasted under Evanov's "The Jewel" brand. The Ottawa station opened the mic in 2006, Hawkesbury followed in 2007, and Clarence-Rockland signed on in 2013. In 2021, Evanov rebranded its Jewel stations to Lite 98.5 in Ottawa and Hot Country in Hawkesbury and Clarence-Rockland.

President and CEO Paul Evanov says some employees will be sent to other stations in the company.

"I, together with the consensus of my leadership team, have determined that, under the circumstances, our resources and some key employees with these stations would better serve the company if deployed to our other stations," he said in a statement on the company's website. "I regret that the media industry, still regulated and a trusted source of news and information in a quagmire of fake news, misinformation and open social media borders, has not received the necessary support and relief sought during the crises or as a pre-emptive and insurance measure that would have us and our fellow broadcasters at a different place at this point. Nevertheless, we will persevere and are confident in the integrity and capability of our company to remain competitive in the markets we continue to serve along with actively pursuing new strategic opportunities."