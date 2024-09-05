OC Transpo working to resolve U-Pass activation issue affecting students

OC Transpo says it is working to resolve an issue where some post-secondary students' U-Passes display an error message when trying to board a bus or access an O-Train station.

The message says the pass has not yet been activated, despite the fall semester having started.

OC Transpo says it is in contact with post-secondary institutions in the capital about the problem.

"OC Transpo is aware of an issue with a limited number of U-Pass cards not working when tapped at fare readers. We are working with our vendor to confirm the scope of impact and resolve the issue," said Pat Scrimgeour, director of transit customer systems and planning, in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"Staff are at key stations helping students and we are in communication with all post-secondary school partners across Ottawa providing support should any further issues arise."

Anyone with a U-Pass who is affected by this error can still board a bus. OC Transpo says to present the U-Pass to the bus operator when boarding. U-Pass holders can contact customer service at ticket machines at O-Train stations to access the station.

On Wednesday, OC Transpo specifically mentioned Algonquin College students being affected on social media.

"We are sharing U-Pass updates with our students as soon as we receive them from OC Transpo and appreciate that they are working toward a resolution as quickly as possible," a statement from Algonquin College said.

It's unclear how many students are affected. CTV News Ottawa has also reached out to Carleton University, the University of Ottawa, and St. Paul University for comment on whether students at those institutions have reported problems.