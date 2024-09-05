OTTAWA
    • 57-year-old man facing child pornography charges: Ottawa police

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    A 57-year-old man is facing child pornography charges following a joint investigation that started in 2022, according to the Ottawa Police Service.

    The Royal Canadian Mounted Police National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (RCMP NCECC) and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) assisted with the investigation.

    The Ottawa suspect was arrested and charged Wednesday during the execution of a search warrant at a home located in the east end of Ottawa.

    He's been charged with making and unlawfully possessing child pornography, sexual interference and “agreement to commit specific criminal offence with another under 18 years of age.”

    Police did not provide information about where the offences took place.

    More information about protecting children from sexual abuse is available online.

