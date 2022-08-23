Here's when gasoline prices will drop 6 cents a litre in Ottawa

Ottawa motorists will want to wait another day before filling up the gas tank.

Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says prices will drop six cents a litre on Wednesday at stations in Ottawa and across Ontario.

That would drop gas prices to $1.589 a litre, the lowest price since February 27.

The cost to fill up your gas tank jumped to a record high of 215.9 cents a litre on June 11, but has been below $2 a litre for most of the summer. A drop in demand and rising fears about a recession drove down the price of oil.

Gas briefly dropped to 159.9 cents a litre during the first week of August.

According to ottawagasprices.com, the average price of gasoline was $1.26 a litre in Ottawa one year ago.