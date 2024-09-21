Here's what to expect during the Canada Army Run

The 17th annual Canada Army Run is scheduled to take place Sunday in Ottawa, impacting traffic throughout downtown.

Ottawa residents are asked to plan ahead before hitting the roads, or to take alternate routes, the City of Ottawa says on its website.

Residents should also expect parking restrictions along the event route.

"Please refer to on-street posted signage. Vehicles parked in temporary no-stopping zones will be removed from the roadway," reads the website.

Here are the road closures:

From 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

• Laurier Avenue West between Nicholas and Metcalfe streets

• Elgin Street northbound between Lisgar and Queen streets

From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

• Wellington Street between Elgin southbound and Rideau streets

• Elgin Street northbound between Queen and Wellington streets

From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

• Laurier Avenue West between Metcalfe and Bay streets

• Bay Street between Laurier Avenue West and Wellington streets

• Wellington Street between Portage Bridge and Elgin streets

• Lyon Street North between Wellington Street and Laurier Avenue West

From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

• Rideau Street between Elgin and Dalhousie streets

• Mackenzie Avenue between Sussex Drive and Rideau Street

• Sussex Drive between Rideau Street and Princess Avenue

• Princes Avenue between Sussex Drive and Lisgar Road

• Lisgar Road between Mariposa Avenue and Rideau Terrace/Dufferin Road

• Dufferin Road southbound lane between Rideau Terrace and MacKay Street

• MacKay Street eastbound lane between Dufferin Road and Sussex Drive

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

• Rideau Terrace westbound lane between Dufferin Road and Acacia Avenue

• Acacia Avenue between Rideau Terrace and Green Avenue

• Green Avenue between Acacia and Beechwood avenues

• Beechwood Avenue between Joliette Avenue and Hemlock Road

• Hemlock Road between Beechwood and Birch avenues

• Birch Avenue southbound lane between Hemlock Road and Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway

• Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway between Aviation Parkway and Sussex Drive

Participants will be able to get to the event through the O-Train Line 1 service, which will be running from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Due to road closures, buses along the event route will be detoured.

More information about OC Transpo's service is available online.