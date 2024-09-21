10th annual Eastern Ontario Garlic Festival takes place in Cornwall, Ont.

The 10th annual Eastern Ontario Garlic Festival was held in Cornwall, Ont. on Saturday.

It featured dozens of farmers from all over the region, showcasing the variety of garlic they grow at their respective farms.

"We had a great experience last year, so we wanted to come back," said Noel Dhingra, co-owner of Grickle Grass Farm in Vankleek Hill, Ont.

Garlic is grown all over the country, but according to Statistics Canada, Ontario farmers sold just under $10 million worth of garlic in 2023, the most in the country.

Along with trying to sell their products, farmers were also educating customers on the intricacies of growing garlic.

"The thing about garlic is it only reproduces through cloning. So the varieties that exist, that's what is there," Dhingra explained.

"I've taken an interest in finding different varieties or a lot from Eastern Europe and just sort of keeping them separate and cultivating them and seeing what grows well in our region."

There was one booth that garnered a bit more attention than others, where Evan Ruzycky sold his garlic peeler and chopper.

"I didn't like how my garlic press worked," he said. "So, I thought I'd come up with something a little bit more clever, easier to use, and easier to wash."

Ruzycky is from Mississauga, Ont. and travels to garlic festivals all over the province. This was his first year in Cornwall, but given the popularity of his booth, he'll likely be returning in 2025.