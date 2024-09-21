OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa driver stopped after clocking 173 km/h on Highway 417

    An Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 173 km/h on Highway 417 near Palladium Drive. (OPP/ X) An Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 173 km/h on Highway 417 near Palladium Drive. (OPP/ X)
    An Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 173 km/h on Highway 417 near Palladium Drive, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    Police say when the driver was stopped Friday afternoon, officers found that the vehicle had multiple violations, including no insurance and unattached plates.

    The driver is facing a 30-day driving suspension, a 14-day vehicle impoundment and a $5,000 fine for driving without insurance.

    If convicted, they will also face a minimum $2,000 fine, six demerit points and a one-year driving prohibition.

     

