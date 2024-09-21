'Where are you Brianna?': OPP, family of missing eastern Ontario woman renew appeal to find her

The family of a 30-year-old woman from eastern Ontario and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are renewing a call asking for help finding her, one year after she went missing.

Brianna Traversey was 29 years old when she went missing on Aug. 17, 2023. She disappeared from her home in Petawawa.

Her young children and her father, Brian Traversey, are still waiting for answers.

"I need her to say: 'I love you daddy again,'" Brian said in a video on X. "I got two little baby boys that look at me every day, waiting on their mama."

Brianna's father says her two little boys are old enough now to ask about her. He says he wants to be able to tell them about her whereabouts.

"Where are you Brianna?" Brian asked.

Brianna was reported missing over one month after her disappearance from her home in Petawawa "due to a variety of circumstances," according to Marty McConnell -- OPP detective inspector.

The OPP has conducted multiple searches of the area and appealed to the public for information, since September of 2023, adds McConnel.

She is described as 5-foot-8, slim build with shoulder-length hair -- possibly dyed red or brown. She has several tattoos on hands, arms and legs, including a breast cancer ribbon tattoo on her left shoulder and a Betty Boop tattoo on her calf.

Anyone with information about Brianna's whereabouts, or "what may have happened to her" is asked to call the OPP at 1-844-677-5010, or call Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.