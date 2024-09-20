What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 20-22
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
Canada Army Run
The Canada Army Run is no ordinary race.
Run, walk or roll past some of Ottawa’s best-known landmarks and earn your dog tag finisher medal on Sunday in the Canada Army Run.
The 5K starts at 8 a.m., followed by the 10K at 8:45 a.m. and the half marathon at 9:30 a.m. There’s also the 5K Soldier On Wave at 7:45 a.m., the 10K Soldier on Wave at 8:40 a.m. and the half marathon Soldier On Wave at 9:25 a.m.
All races start at Ottawa City Hall, with the finish line next to the National War Memorial.
For more information, visit www.armyrun.ca.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators will visit Gatineau on Saturday for its annual inter-squad game.
The Sens will play at the Centre Slush Puppie as part of training camp.
Practice starts at 10 a.m., with an inter-squad game at 11 a.m. and another practice at 12:30 p.m.
Tickets are $5 for kids and $10 for adults, with money supporting Centre de Pediatrie Sociale de Gatineau.
For more information and tickets, click here.
Ottawa Redblacks
The Ottawa Redblacks host the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday afternoon at TD Place.
Game time is 3 p.m.
For tickets, visit www.ottawaredblacks.com.
Atletico Ottawa
Atletico Ottawa hosts Pacific on Sunday at TD Place.
Game time is 2 p.m.
For tickets, visit atleticoottawa.canpl.ca.
Richmond Fair
The Richmond Fair is celebrating its 180th anniversary with a weekend of fun and entertainment for the whole family.
The fair includes a midway, demolition derby, parade, entertainment, agriculture shows and more.
For more information, visit www.richmondfair.ca.
Cirque du Soleil ECHO
It’s the final weekend to see Cirque du Soleil's new show, ECHO in Gatineau.
See ECHO under the Big Top, "a story of connection, intention, and the symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom." It's a show that combines poetry, stagecraft, daring acrobatics and technology to explore the "precious balance between people, animals, and the world we all share."
"ECHO invites the audience to participate in a universe of colour, wonder and infinite possibilities."
For show times and tickets, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com.
Cirque du Soleil's new show, ECHO is in Gatineau until Sept. 22. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)
National Arts Centre
Here is a look at the events at Ottawa’s National Arts Centre this weekend
- All weekend: First Metis Man of Odesa
- Friday: Renee Fleming: Voice of Nature with the NAC Orchestra
- Friday: NAC Indigenous Theatre presents Homelands – a production from Kaha:wi Dance Theatre
- Friday: Danae Olano Trio, Junior Santos Quintet, and Rachel Therrien Latin Jazz Project
- Saturday: Choir! Choir! Choir – Hallelujah: An epic anthems sing-along
- Saturday: Richard Bona Trio at the NAC Fourth Stage
- Sunday: Primary Colours Trio, Miguel de Armas Quartet and Samantha Christ Francois
For more information and tickets, visit www.nac-cna.ca.
Taste of Wellington West
Checkout more than 50 restaurants and shops in Hintonburg and Wellington Village on Saturday at the Taste of Wellington West event.
For more information, visit www.wellingtonwest.ca.
NCC Bikedays
The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.
Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pumpkinfest
Pumpkin season kicks off this weekend at Saunders Farm.
Enjoy the fall colours and gourd times, featuring world-famous mazes and playgrounds, a wagon ride, a zipline and more.
Pumpkinfest runs until October 31.
For more information, click here.
Frightfest
The haunting season is underway at Saunders Farm this Halloween season.
Frightfest features spooky spectacles, including the Haunted Hayride, the Coven, the Shambles, the Cemetery Scare Zone and more.
Frightfest runs until Oct. 31.
Lansdowne Farmers' Market
The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.
Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Farmers Markets in Ottawa
- The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Check out the Metcalfe Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- North Gower Farms Market – Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Museums
Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- Ottawa Art Gallery
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Poutine Feast
Poutine Feast rolls into Kingston this weekend.
Enjoy poutine, entertainment and more this weekend at the Memorial Centre in Kingston.
Kingston ComicCon
Kingston ComicCon is Sunday at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 560 on Montreal Street.
Vendors will be selling comic books, toys, video games, sports cards and anything geeky cool.
1000 Islands Wine and Food Festival
The 1000 Islands Wine and Food Festival is Saturday in Brockville’s Rotary Park.
More than 30 vendors, live music and more will be on display.
Admission is $10.
Downtown Brockville Shop the Street
Immerse yourself in local artistry on Saturday in Brockville.
The September King West Arts Festival features painters, sculptors and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
OHL Hockey
The Ottawa 67’s and the Kingston Frontenacs will play an exhibition game in Cornwall on Saturday.
Game time is 7 p.m. at the Cornwall Civic Complex.
BREAKING Batteries of Lebanon walkie-talkies contained PETN explosive, source tells Reuters
The batteries of the walkie-talkies used by Lebanese armed group Hezbollah that blew up this week were laced with a highly explosive compound known as PETN, a Lebanese source familiar with the device's components told Reuters.
New Federal firearm buyback program has cost $67M, still not collecting guns after 4 years
The federal firearm buyback program has cost taxpayers nearly $67.2 million since it was announced in 2020, but it still hasn't collected a single gun.
No, these viral purple apples don't exist in Saskatchewan
If something looks too good to be true, it might be. That's the message from Saskatchewan horticulturists after customers have come into their stores hoping to buy purple apple trees this month.
'It's disgusting': Quebec minister reacts after body of boy, 14, found near Hells Angels hideout
The province's public security minister said he was "shocked" Thursday amid reports that a body believed to be that of a 14-year-old boy was found this week near a Hells Angels hideout near Quebec City.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has lost 205 firearms since 2020, including machine-guns
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has lost 205 firearms since 2020, including more than 120 handguns and at least five fully automatic weapons like machine-guns.
Cognitive decline reduced by MIND diet, especially for women and Black people, study finds
Following the MIND diet for 10 years produced a small but significant decrease in the risk of developing thinking, concentration and memory problems, a new study found.
Influencer couple denies leaving kids alone on cruise
For most people, dinner on a cruise ship is a time to relax. But when influencer couple Abby and Matt Howard decided to kick back with a dinner à deux, they ended up kicking up a storm.
Thousands of exploding devices in Lebanon trigger a nation that has been on edge for years
Chris Knayzeh was in a town overlooking Lebanon's capital when he heard the rumbling aftershock of the 2020 Beirut port blast. Hundreds of tons of haphazardly stored ammonium nitrates had exploded, killing and injuring thousands of people.
Woman dead, toddler uninjured following B.C. police shooting, watchdog says
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman who was shot by the RCMP after allegedly barricading herself in a room with a toddler early Thursday morning.
