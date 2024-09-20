What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 20-22

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.

Canada Army Run

The Canada Army Run is no ordinary race.

Run, walk or roll past some of Ottawa’s best-known landmarks and earn your dog tag finisher medal on Sunday in the Canada Army Run.

The 5K starts at 8 a.m., followed by the 10K at 8:45 a.m. and the half marathon at 9:30 a.m. There’s also the 5K Soldier On Wave at 7:45 a.m., the 10K Soldier on Wave at 8:40 a.m. and the half marathon Soldier On Wave at 9:25 a.m.

All races start at Ottawa City Hall, with the finish line next to the National War Memorial.

For more information, visit www.armyrun.ca.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators will visit Gatineau on Saturday for its annual inter-squad game.

The Sens will play at the Centre Slush Puppie as part of training camp.

Practice starts at 10 a.m., with an inter-squad game at 11 a.m. and another practice at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for kids and $10 for adults, with money supporting Centre de Pediatrie Sociale de Gatineau.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks host the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday afternoon at TD Place.

Game time is 3 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.ottawaredblacks.com.

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa hosts Pacific on Sunday at TD Place.

Game time is 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit atleticoottawa.canpl.ca.

Richmond Fair

The Richmond Fair is celebrating its 180th anniversary with a weekend of fun and entertainment for the whole family.

The fair includes a midway, demolition derby, parade, entertainment, agriculture shows and more.

For more information, visit www.richmondfair.ca.

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

It’s the final weekend to see Cirque du Soleil's new show, ECHO in Gatineau.

See ECHO under the Big Top, "a story of connection, intention, and the symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom." It's a show that combines poetry, stagecraft, daring acrobatics and technology to explore the "precious balance between people, animals, and the world we all share."

"ECHO invites the audience to participate in a universe of colour, wonder and infinite possibilities."

For show times and tickets, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com.

Cirque du Soleil's new show, ECHO is in Gatineau until Sept. 22. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

National Arts Centre

Here is a look at the events at Ottawa’s National Arts Centre this weekend

All weekend: First Metis Man of Odesa

Friday: Renee Fleming: Voice of Nature with the NAC Orchestra

Friday: NAC Indigenous Theatre presents Homelands – a production from Kaha:wi Dance Theatre

Friday: Danae Olano Trio, Junior Santos Quintet, and Rachel Therrien Latin Jazz Project

Saturday: Choir! Choir! Choir – Hallelujah: An epic anthems sing-along

Saturday: Richard Bona Trio at the NAC Fourth Stage

Sunday: Primary Colours Trio, Miguel de Armas Quartet and Samantha Christ Francois

For more information and tickets, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

Taste of Wellington West

Checkout more than 50 restaurants and shops in Hintonburg and Wellington Village on Saturday at the Taste of Wellington West event.

For more information, visit www.wellingtonwest.ca.

NCC Bikedays

The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.

Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pumpkinfest

Pumpkin season kicks off this weekend at Saunders Farm.

Enjoy the fall colours and gourd times, featuring world-famous mazes and playgrounds, a wagon ride, a zipline and more.

Pumpkinfest runs until October 31.

For more information, click here.

Frightfest

The haunting season is underway at Saunders Farm this Halloween season.

Frightfest features spooky spectacles, including the Haunted Hayride, the Coven, the Shambles, the Cemetery Scare Zone and more.

Frightfest runs until Oct. 31.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Farmers Markets in Ottawa

The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out the Metcalfe Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North Gower Farms Market – Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Poutine Feast

Poutine Feast rolls into Kingston this weekend.

Enjoy poutine, entertainment and more this weekend at the Memorial Centre in Kingston.

Kingston ComicCon

Kingston ComicCon is Sunday at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 560 on Montreal Street.

Vendors will be selling comic books, toys, video games, sports cards and anything geeky cool.

1000 Islands Wine and Food Festival

The 1000 Islands Wine and Food Festival is Saturday in Brockville’s Rotary Park.

More than 30 vendors, live music and more will be on display.

Admission is $10.

Downtown Brockville Shop the Street

Immerse yourself in local artistry on Saturday in Brockville.

The September King West Arts Festival features painters, sculptors and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OHL Hockey

The Ottawa 67’s and the Kingston Frontenacs will play an exhibition game in Cornwall on Saturday.

Game time is 7 p.m. at the Cornwall Civic Complex.