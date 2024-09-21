Dozens of drivers stopped in 3 hours on Highway 417 Friday: Ottawa OPP

A joint police operation to promote safe driving on Highway 417 in the Ottawa area has resulted in laying dozens of charges in three hours Friday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The highway saw an increased police presence, including members of the OPP, Highway Safety Division (HSD), Ottawa OPP Detachment, OPP Aviation Services, OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Ottawa Police Service (OPS) Traffic Services and OPS Neighbourhood Resource Team -West (NRT).

Police laid 39 Traffic Act charges during the three-hour operation, seven of which were for stunt driving.

Officers also laid 10 criminal charges and seized three motorcycles, "including one that had been reported stolen."

Police say two drivers had been stopped before for stunt driving. One driver had been stopped in a similar operation that took place in September of 2022.

A 31-year-old driver from Ottawa has been charged with dangerous operation, two counts of flight from police officer, two counts of operation while prohibited, two counts of fail to stop for police, stunt driving, careless driving and use of plate not authorized for motor vehicle. The same driver was convicted in January for the offences that happened in September, 2022.

A 20-year-old from Ottawa has been charged with dangerous operation and stunt driving. This driver is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22.

Police are investigating the theft of the seized motorcycle.

Project "GUST" is an initiative to promote safer roads, especially after seeing an increase in stunt driving on eastern Ontario highways, police say.