Big rigs bring big smiles at the Construction Parade for CHEO

Whether it was a big truck, or a small one, the construction trucks rolling past the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) on Saturday had a very important job, and it's putting smiles on the faces of little ones.

The Construction Community Cares Parade brought construction companies from all over the city together to put on a show for kids, parents and staff outside of CHEO and Roger Neilson House.

For three-year-old Matteo, who is living with cerebral palsy, seeing the construction vehicles means coming prepared with his books filled with trucks and equipment.

Matteo's dad Marc Moretti says it’s his favourite thing.

"His favorite thing in the world is construction vehicles," he explained. "So, this was almost a dream come true, I would say for him."

Matteo marveled at the large equipment rolling by, which consisted of things like flat beds, garbage trucks, and tractors.

"Just seeing his excitement made us so happy," he said.

In it's fourth year, it's put on by the National Capital Heavy Construction Association and the Ottawa Construction Association. More than 20 companies participated, and more than 50 trucks joined the parade.

The event raised more than $16,500, which will go directly to pediatric palliative care.

Steve Read, the president and CEO of the CHEO Foundation, says it's welcome.

"This is how we do what we do," he explained. "This is how Roger Nelson Children's Hospice is able to provide the services to the kids that are counting so heavily on them. This contribution, aside from being such a great event, just to witness and watch, it's also a really important fundraiser for us. And we couldn't be more pleased."

Hubie Spliter, who is the chairman of the Ottawa Construction Association, says some of the drivers have had kids stay at CHEO in the past.

"It's all about the kids and giving back to them," he said. "The community of the construction industry in Ottawa is just so tight and huge and always step up. But for events like this, especially to give back, it's amazing."

Christine Ha is a staff member, and brought her children, as well as nieces and nephews. They spent the day counting as many wheels as they could see.

"It's something fun to do, for sure," she said. "We're happy to bring them here and get them outside and check out trucks. It's so well organized. They have, like, little hats and slime and coloring books. So that's great."