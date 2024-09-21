Big rigs bring big smiles at the Construction Parade for CHEO
Whether it was a big truck, or a small one, the construction trucks rolling past the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) on Saturday had a very important job, and it's putting smiles on the faces of little ones.
The Construction Community Cares Parade brought construction companies from all over the city together to put on a show for kids, parents and staff outside of CHEO and Roger Neilson House.
For three-year-old Matteo, who is living with cerebral palsy, seeing the construction vehicles means coming prepared with his books filled with trucks and equipment.
Matteo's dad Marc Moretti says it’s his favourite thing.
"His favorite thing in the world is construction vehicles," he explained. "So, this was almost a dream come true, I would say for him."
Matteo marveled at the large equipment rolling by, which consisted of things like flat beds, garbage trucks, and tractors.
"Just seeing his excitement made us so happy," he said.
In it's fourth year, it's put on by the National Capital Heavy Construction Association and the Ottawa Construction Association. More than 20 companies participated, and more than 50 trucks joined the parade.
The event raised more than $16,500, which will go directly to pediatric palliative care.
Steve Read, the president and CEO of the CHEO Foundation, says it's welcome.
"This is how we do what we do," he explained. "This is how Roger Nelson Children's Hospice is able to provide the services to the kids that are counting so heavily on them. This contribution, aside from being such a great event, just to witness and watch, it's also a really important fundraiser for us. And we couldn't be more pleased."
Hubie Spliter, who is the chairman of the Ottawa Construction Association, says some of the drivers have had kids stay at CHEO in the past.
"It's all about the kids and giving back to them," he said. "The community of the construction industry in Ottawa is just so tight and huge and always step up. But for events like this, especially to give back, it's amazing."
Christine Ha is a staff member, and brought her children, as well as nieces and nephews. They spent the day counting as many wheels as they could see.
"It's something fun to do, for sure," she said. "We're happy to bring them here and get them outside and check out trucks. It's so well organized. They have, like, little hats and slime and coloring books. So that's great."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives call on Elon Musk to step in after Liberals provide loan to Ottawa-based satellite operator
A $2.14-billion federal loan for an Ottawa-based satellite operator has Canadian politicians arguing about whether American billionaire Elon Musk poses a national security risk.
Police arrest 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole Porsche and ran over its owner
Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porsche and then ran over its owner in an incident that was captured on video.
Myths busted and lessons learned: John Vennavally-Rao on his surgery to reverse his ostomy
Twenty-seven year CTV News reporter and anchor John Vennavally-Rao shares his story of what it was like to have an ostomy bag as part of his health-care battle. 'I’m grateful for what it did to extend my life,' he writes in a personal column for CTVNews.ca.
Northern Ont. man fined for hunting bull moose without a licence after trying to cover it up
A northern Ontario man is facing a $12,000 fine after illegally shooting a moose near the Batchawan River.
Operation to remove Nearly 1,000 tires from the Saint Lawrence River
Unusual flippered feet are making their way into the Saint Lawrence River this weekend. Led by underwater explorer and filmmaker Nathalie Lasselin, volunteer divers are combing the riverbed near Beauharnois in Montérégie to remove hundreds of tires that have been polluting the aquatic environment for decades.
Kamala Harris accepts CNN debate invitation for Oct. 23, challenging Trump to another showdown
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday accepted an invitation from CNN to debate former President Donald Trump on October 23, challenging her rival to another engagement on a public stage in the final weeks of the campaign.
Kids are inhaling 'Galaxy Gas' to get high. Here’s what parents should know
For some young people, a popular method for getting a quick high is by misusing laughing gas — and lately, that’s in the form of nitrous oxide from products sold by the company Galaxy Gas.
Cocaine, weapons seized in Central Ontario drug bust
A man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after Dufferin OPP seized a large assortment of drugs and weapons in Orangeville earlier this week.
Rescuers free entangled sea lion off Vancouver Island
A sea lion swam free after a rescue team disentangled it near Vancouver Island earlier this week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Regional Police seek four people after a series of high-value thefts
Halifax Regional Police warned the public of a series of high-value thefts targeting retail stores Friday.
-
Pictou County RCMP investigating fatal crash
Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Thorburn, N.S., Saturday.
-
New parking lot proposed at Wolastoq Park in Saint John, N.B.
A proposal for additional parking to accommodate upgrades at the Irving Pulp & Paper Mill in Saint John, N.B., would add an estimated 500 parking spots at Wolastoq Park.
Toronto
-
Suspect arrested after one person found dead inside Richmond Hill home
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after one person was found dead at a home in Richmond Hill Saturday morning.
-
Toronto police identify suspect wanted in North York double homicide
Toronto police say they have now identified a third person who they believe was involved in a shooting that left two men dead in North York earlier this week.
-
Man remains in critical condition after 8-vehicle crash in Milton
A man is fighting for his life in hospital a day after a vehicle smashed into several others in and around an intersection in Milton before flipping over.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal announces $12M to renew seasonal pedestrian-only streets over 3 years
Montrealers can get used to taking a stroll on several car-free streets during the summer in the years to come thanks to a new commitment from the city.
-
Man charged after 3 injured in knife attack at Montreal-area mosque
Three men were injured after trying to subdue a man armed with a knife during afternoon prayers at a Montreal-area mosque Friday afternoon.
-
Operation to remove Nearly 1,000 tires from the Saint Lawrence River
Unusual flippered feet are making their way into the Saint Lawrence River this weekend. Led by underwater explorer and filmmaker Nathalie Lasselin, volunteer divers are combing the riverbed near Beauharnois in Montérégie to remove hundreds of tires that have been polluting the aquatic environment for decades.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP officer shoots at man after he crashed into police vehicle on Hwy. 11: SIU
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police officer discharged his firearm at a 36-year-old man in near Moonbeam, Ont., on Friday night.
-
Kids are inhaling 'Galaxy Gas' to get high. Here’s what parents should know
For some young people, a popular method for getting a quick high is by misusing laughing gas — and lately, that’s in the form of nitrous oxide from products sold by the company Galaxy Gas.
-
The small-town Ontario woman caught in Harrods sexual assault 'coverup'
An Ontario woman is among the dozens of people who have come forward to allege that they were sexually abused by London-based businessman Mohamed Al Fayed, the former chairman and owner of Harrods.
Windsor
-
Amherstburg Freedom Museum celebrates kickoff to milestone 50th anniversary
The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is celebrating a year of festivities in anticipation of its 50th anniversary in 2025.
-
St. Clair College golf teams succeed in Welland
The St. Clair College golf teams were successful at the Niagara Knights Invitational tournament on Friday.
-
Olympian among alumni back at Sandwich Secondary for 55th anniversary
A LaSalle high school is celebrating its emerald anniversary this weekend, with everyone who has ever walked its halls invited to return.
London
-
Motorcyclist dead following Friday’s south end collision
A motorcyclist has died following a serious collision that took place in London’s south end on Friday afternoon.
-
London police investigating suspicious death at homeless encampment
The London Police Service (LPS) is currently investigating a suspicious death in the east end.
-
Police searching for missing 41-year-old man
The St. Thomas police is asking the public for help locating a missing man.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge firefighters looking to fill boots for muscular dystrophy
The Cambridge Professional Fire Fighters’ Association held their annual Muscular Dystrophy Boot Drive on Saturday.
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener, Ont.
Protests were held in front of Kitchener City Hall on Friday, both for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education and queer rights in schools.
-
Man left with life-threatening injuries following hit-and-run: WRPS
Police said the pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.
Barrie
-
Skateboarders celebrate Skate Park’s 25th anniversary in Barrie
The Barrie Skateboard Association (BSA) hosted a unique competition at the City's Skate Park on Saturday to celebrate its 25th anniversary, which showcased the park's importance and the growth of skateboarding in the region.
-
Cocaine, weapons seized in Central Ontario drug bust
A man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after Dufferin OPP seized a large assortment of drugs and weapons in Orangeville earlier this week.
-
One injured after e-bike crash in Orillia
One person is in hospital after an e-bike crash in Orillia on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
'We're still pushing hard': Search for missing Manitoba boy continues, RCMP find tracks
The search for a missing six-year-old boy in Shamattawa is continuing Friday as RCMP hope recent tips can help lead to a happy conclusion.
-
Parade of dogs delight residents at Riverview Health Centre
A herd of dogs paid visit to patients and residents at Riverview Health Centre during an annual event that lifts spirits and wags tails.
-
From daddy-o to rizz; A look back at slang through the ages
While slang may come and go, experts say the phenomenon behind them, which constantly churns out brand-new bon mots, is as old as language itself.
Calgary
-
Alberta girl meets Mickey Rourke at his home after drawing his dog
Milla White from Cochrane literally drew her way into a meeting with former boxer and actor Mickey Rourke.
-
Calgary remains on track to end all water restrictions on Sunday: City
The water coming from your taps might be a bit murky Saturday, but Calgary remains on schedule to end all water restrictions on Sunday.
-
After stuffie goes missing in mall food court, shopping centre staff come through with a brand new Fufu
A Calgary family on a trip to Chinook Centre experienced the lows and highs last week, when a stuffie went missing.
Edmonton
-
Police looking for person on bike after suspicious fire in southwest Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for a person of interest in connection with a suspicious fire that destroyed a multi-unit building and damaged several townhomes earlier this week.
-
Tattoos in the workplace, how has society's perception of ink changed?
Tattoos are becoming more common in today's society and, as a result, appear to be more acceptable in the workplace than they used to be.
-
2 charged, handgun seized after shooting at Red Deer shelter
Two people have been charged after a daylight shooting in Red Deer earlier this week.
Regina
-
'A tragedy': Overnight fire damages Cathedral Community Fridge
Fire officials are investigating after a fire completely destroyed the community fridge in the Cathedral neighborhood.
-
'I want to make her proud': Bella Brave's mother talks life after daughter's death and plans to continue her legacy
The last two months after losing her daughter Bella have been extremely difficult for Kyla Thomson.
-
Three youths arrested in connection to bear mace incident at Regina school
Regina police arrested three youths in connection to a bear mace incident at a Regina high school on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Historic building moved out of Sask. national park townsite
The 75-year-old building, formerly the Waskesiu Chamber of Commerce building, was relocated to the Parks Canada compound on the edge of the townsite.
-
RCMP investigating after body found in Sask. home
Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after a man’s body was found on Sweetgrass First Nation.
-
Saskatoon Track N' Trail celebrates 50 years
Motors were roaring, and tires were spinning as Saskatoon's biggest names in motocross gathered together for the 50-year anniversary of the club's founding on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
'Resources from across the province' helping search for missing B.C. 6-year-old: RCMP
A six-year-old girl who was reported missing in northern B.C. earlier this week remains unaccounted for, and "significant resources from across the province" have joined in the search, police said Saturday.
-
Rescuers free entangled sea lion off Vancouver Island
A sea lion swam free after a rescue team disentangled it near Vancouver Island earlier this week.
-
Vancouver heritage home suffers 'extensive damage' in fire
A heritage home in Vancouver suffered "extensive damage" in a fire that broke out late Saturday morning, according to firefighters.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo man's death ruled a homicide: RCMP
A man who was found dead behind a curling rink in Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this month was the victim of a homicide, police confirmed.
-
Rescuers free entangled sea lion off Vancouver Island
A sea lion swam free after a rescue team disentangled it near Vancouver Island earlier this week.
-
'Resources from across the province' helping search for missing B.C. 6-year-old: RCMP
A six-year-old girl who was reported missing in northern B.C. earlier this week remains unaccounted for, and "significant resources from across the province" have joined in the search, police said Saturday.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.