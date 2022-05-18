Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Victoria Day long weekend.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo bus service and the O-Train will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service on Monday

For more information, visit octranspo.com.

The city of Ottawa reminds families that children aged seven and under ride for no charge every day.

Client Service Centres

The city of Ottawa's 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters on Victoria Day

The Client Services Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City's Provincial Offences Court will all be closed on Monday.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection in Ottawa on Monday. Collection scheduled for Victoria Day will be collected on Tuesday, May 24 and collection will be delayed by one day all week.

The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open on Monday

Recreation and cultural services

Ottawa's pools, arenas and recreation and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules. Check with the facility directly for details

The Shenkman Arts Centre and Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe will be closed on Monday

The city of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 will be closed on Victoria Day

Other city services

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday

All municipal child care centres will be closed on Victoria Day

The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic will be closed

Grocery stores

The following Ottawa grocery stores will be open on Victoria Day

Loblaws on Isabella Street open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Loblaws on Rideau Street open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Farm Boy in the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Metro Glebe on Bank Street will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shopping Centres

Rideau Centre will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tanger Outlets will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d'Orleans will be closed on Monday.

Beer Store

The following Beer Store locations in Ottawa will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1860 Bank Street

1984 Baseline Road

548 Montreal Road

Museums

For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.