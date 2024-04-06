Here’s how it feels in Ottawa this Saturday

Though Saturday morning seems to be sunny, clouds and rain are on the way for the capital.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 7 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. A low of -1 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for tonight.

It’s going to be sunny on Sunday with a high of 14 C. Clear skies and a low of -3 C are in the forecast for the night.

A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 15 C are in the forecast for the day of the solar eclipse. At night, the capital will see cloudy periods and a low of 3 C.

Kingston, Ont. Brockville, Ont. and Cornwall, Ont. will all have a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, with highs of 11 C, 15 C and 14 C consecutively.