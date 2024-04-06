Here’s how it feels in Ottawa this Saturday

OTTAWA
    Spring in Ottawa. (Andrew Adington)
    Though Saturday morning seems to be sunny, clouds and rain are on the way for the capital.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 7 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. A low of -1 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for tonight.

    It’s going to be sunny on Sunday with a high of 14 C. Clear skies and a low of -3 C are in the forecast for the night.

    A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 15 C are in the forecast for the day of the solar eclipse. At night, the capital will see cloudy periods and a low of 3 C.

    Kingston, Ont. Brockville, Ont. and Cornwall, Ont. will all have a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, with highs of 11 C, 15 C and 14 C consecutively.

