Here’s how it feels in Ottawa this Saturday
Though Saturday morning seems to be sunny, clouds and rain are on the way for the capital.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 7 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. A low of -1 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for tonight.
It’s going to be sunny on Sunday with a high of 14 C. Clear skies and a low of -3 C are in the forecast for the night.
A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 15 C are in the forecast for the day of the solar eclipse. At night, the capital will see cloudy periods and a low of 3 C.
Kingston, Ont. Brockville, Ont. and Cornwall, Ont. will all have a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, with highs of 11 C, 15 C and 14 C consecutively.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Morneau, Charest push for focus on economic growth ahead of federal budget
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau and former Quebec premier Jean Charest are both urging the federal government to focus on economic growth ahead of the April 16 federal budget.
EXCLUSIVE Canadian pilot who exposed Dominican Republic drug trafficking operation suing federal government, Pivot Airlines
A Canadian airline pilot who was detained in the Dominican Republic after he and his crew discovered more than 200 kilos of cocaine on board a flight to Toronto is seeking $16 million from the federal government and his former employer, Pivot Airlines.
Missing B.C. baby found safe, Amber Alert called off
Authorities have deactivated an Amber Alert issued for a baby who was allegedly abducted from B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week.
32 per cent of Canadians blame grocery stores for rising food prices, more than any other reason: Nanos
Canadians are more likely to blame grocery stores for rising food prices than any other reason, and nearly one-in-five Canadians say they or someone they know has used a food bank in the past year, according to a survey conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News.
Video shows police intercept break-and-enter at warehouse involving a dozen suspects north of Toronto
York Regional Police have released a video showing more than a dozen suspects armed with hammers and electric saws breaking into a warehouse in Richmond Hill earlier this week.
'He wanted to provide,' wife of Canadian aid worker killed in Gaza says
The wife of a U.S.-Canadian aid worker who was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza this week says her husband was a man who strived for peace.
OPP officer who saw jailhouse assault video comes forward, pushes for change
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer is coming forward to share how he stumbled across a video of a troubling jailhouse assault, setting into motion a chain of events that would eventually result in a conviction but would also prove devastating to his mental health.
Here's why you might have felt the New York earthquake in Ontario
As an earthquake shook New York City on Friday morning, some Ontario residents felt rumblings.
Atlantic
Weekend of N.B. eclipse events lead into Monday’s big spectacle
A weekend of eclipse-related events across New Brunswick will lead into Monday’s big spectacle.
Some HRM vehicles now mounted with cameras to curb illegal parking
A modern tool to enforce parking tickets is coming to the Halifax Regional Municipality.
First female Speaker of the House in Nova Scotia announces retirement
The first female Speak of the House of Assembly in Nova Scotia announced her retirement on Friday.
Toronto
The peak of the total solar eclipse will last longer in some Ontario cities than others. Here's what you need to know
The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.
Maple Leafs clinch playoff spot for eighth year in a row
The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a playoff berth Friday night without stepping on the ice.
Montreal
Resignation of three town councillors latest shock to small Quebec town
What began as a disagreement over an alcohol expense by a library volunteer in Ste-Pétronille, Que., has escalated into a political crisis that has upended the small village east of Quebec City and shaken its governing body.
Montreal tenant holds out while developer eyes demolition
The City of Montreal has granted a demolition permit to a developer that wants to tear down and build a new residential tower, but the existing building still has someone living in it who refuses to leave.
March employment numbers drop by 18,000 from previous month: Quebec Statistics Institute
Employment dropped by 18,000 in March from the prior month with all sectors losing employees except for the public sector which rose by 9,300.
Northern Ontario
Fires destroy northwestern Ont. First Nation band office, home
Far North Police are investigating fires that destroyed the North Spirit Lake First Nation band office and an abandoned home in the remote northwestern Ontario community.
Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
Community near Sudbury is short $3M in reserve funds
Residents of Markstay-Warren, a community just east of Sudbury, were brought up to speed on their municipality’s financial situation during a special council meeting Thursday evening.
Windsor
Ojibway National Urban Park bill stalls in Senate prompting calls to petition Ottawa
Ojibway Park is still not officially ‘Ojibway National Urban Park.’
Former student testifies against high school teacher in ongoing sex offence trial in Windsor
Ryan Turgeon, 39, has pleaded not guilty to eight charges against two complainants.
'We want everybody to be safe': Beefed up OPP presence for Monday’s eclipse
Essex County OPP are informing the public about several road closures planned for the solar eclipse due to the influx of people in the region.
London
Neighbours complain not enough information from city staff about proposed rezoning for homeless hub
Living just a few doors away from the rear of the former radio station, Nikola Pasic is researching the proposed rezoning of 743 Wellington Rd. on his own.
McNorgan found guilty in death of 8-year-old Girl Guide and injuries to seven others
Petronella McNorgan has been found guilty of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
Parents on trial for allegedly sexually abusing their own children
A disturbing trial began Friday in a London, Ont. courtroom involving a couple accused of sexual abuse with their own children.
Kitchener
Ont. paramedic killed in Swiss avalanche
A Perth County paramedic who died suddenly on vacation in Switzerland is being remembered by her colleagues as a bright, caring person.
Education minister slams WRDSB eclipse reversal
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the Waterloo Region District School Board’s abrupt decision to close schools Monday during the solar eclipse is “entirely unacceptable.”
Business leaders get behind Waterloo Region's plan to buy up Wilmot farm land
A group of business leaders are weighing in on the Region of Waterloo’s controversial proposal to buy farm land in Wilmot Township – and they’re in favour of the plan.
Barrie
One person airlifted after 5-vehicle collision on Highway 9
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 9 in Caledon sent one person to the hospital Friday evening.
Woman, 18, facing second-degree murder charge in Orillia man's death granted bail
An 18-year-old woman facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of an Orillia man in December walked out of a Barrie courthouse on Thursday morning.
Former Barrie councillor seeks millions in damages over alleged confidentiality breach
A former Barrie city councillor and mayoral candidate is seeking millions of dollars in damages from the City and an unnamed individual, alleging confidential information was released to the public, damaging his reputation.
Winnipeg
'A problem for life': Students and staff react to University of Winnipeg cyberattack
Those impacted by the cyberattack that hit the University of Winnipeg last month say they are worried about the possibility of their personal data falling into the wrong hands.
Indigenous men acquitted of 1970's murder in Winnipeg now suing three levels of government
Two men who were acquitted of a 1973 murder in Winnipeg are now suing three levels of government for their wrongful convictions.
'It’s a horrible loss': Joint inquest wanted from families of men killed by Winnipeg police
The families of two men who were fatally shot by Winnipeg police are speaking out, calling for answers and support.
Calgary
Fire destroys under-construction condo building in Arbour Lake
A condo building under construction in Arbour Lake was destroyed by a fire on Friday evening.
Alberta's second grid alert in 2 days leads to rolling blackouts
The Alberta Electric System Operator issued another grid alert on Friday, the second in the past two days, and ENMAX says it led them to shut down power to a number of Calgary communities.
Edmonton
Security footage catches hit-and-run driver checking vehicle for damage before leaving the scene
A driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash Sunday was identified by police just hours after a video of them checking their car for damage was released.
'We deserve the truth': 16-year-old's family learning about his final day during manslaughter trial
It's been an emotional week for the family of a 16-year-old boy as they listened to details about an attack that led to his death.
Grid alert results in temporary outages for thousands of Edmontonians
Thousands of Edmonton residents were briefly left in the dark on Friday morning as a result of rotating outages.
Regina
Regina's REAL required to pay feds $8M after CRA audit of pandemic relief program
A City of Regina memo posted on social media shows that Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will be required to pay the federal government $8 million in wage subsidies stemming from a 2020 pandemic relief program it applied for.
Okanese First Nation celebrates sod turning of $12M water treatment plant
Okanese First Nation celebrated the sod-turning of their new $12 million water treatment plant project on Friday.
Saskatoon
Arcand finds new crime stats 'validating' for Emergency Wellness Centre
A day after detailed crime statistics were released for the two neighbourhoods immediately surrounding the Saskatoon Tribal Council's Emergency Wellness Centre, Chief Mark Arcand is marking the data as a win for the community.
A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
Vancouver
Arrest made in death of woman in South Vancouver; no charges announced yet
Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a woman who was found on a residential street in South Vancouver early Wednesday morning, CTV News has learned.
Some residents hesitant to return to CRAB Park following city’s cleanup
Some residents who were forced to move out of a Vancouver homeless encampment are skeptical to move back in following the city’s cleanup of the site.
Vancouver Island
How A.I. and underwater microphones are protecting whales in B.C.
On a two-kilometre stretch of Boundary Pass near Saturna Island, underwater microphones known as hydrophones are used to capture whales in action. It’s a practice that’s been in place for years, but newly implemented technology is helping give mariners a heads up when a whale could be in their path.
B.C.’s first female lieutenant-governor, Iona Campagnolo, dies at 91
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed former B.C. lieutenant-governor Iona Campagnolo has died at the age of 91.
Kelowna
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.