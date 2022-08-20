Here are the candidates to be acclaimed as mayor across eastern Ontario

The race for the mayor's office in several municipalities in eastern Ontario is over two months before voters head to the polls, with candidates set to be acclaimed as mayor of the town, township or city.

The deadline to register to run in the municipal election for mayor, councillor or school board trustee in municipalities across Ontario was 2 p.m. on Friday.

In Brockville, Pembroke, Prescott, Mississippi Mills, North Glengarry, Laurentian Valley Township, Horton Township, Town of Laurentian Hills and Deep River, only one candidate is listed for mayor and will be acclaimed the winner. Municipalities must certify the candidate lists and acclaim any winners by Monday at 4 p.m.

Here is a look at the municipalities where the mayor's race only has one candidate registered.

Brockville

Matt Wren is the only candidate for mayor of Brockville, and will be acclaimed mayor when the City Clerk certifies the candidates list. Wren is a current councillor.

Brockville Mayor Jason Baker stepped down as Mayor last October over a non-residency issue. Coun. Mike Kaliavas was chosen to complete the current term as mayor, and is seeking re-election as councillor this election.

Mississippi Mills

Christa Lowry will be mayor of Mississippi Mills for a second four-year term.

Lowry was the only candidate to run for mayor of the area that includes Almonte, Ramsay and Pakenham.

Pembroke

Ron Gervais was the only candidate registered to run for Mayor of Pembroke following the close of nominations. Gervais is currently Pembroke's Deputy Mayor.

Mayor Mike LeMay is not seeking re-election after two terms.

Prescott

Coun. Gauri Shankar is the only candidate registered to run for Mayor of Prescott in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

Mayor Brett Todd has served as mayor of Prescott for three terms.

Russell

Pierre Leroux is the only candidate registered to run for mayor of Russell.

Leroux is the current mayor of Russell.

Deep River

Suzanne D'Eon will serve another four year term as mayor of Deep River.

D'Eon is the only candidate registered to run for mayor.

Laurentian Hills

Anne Giardiani is the only candidate registered to run for mayor in the Town of Laurentian Hills.

Giardiani is the current deputy mayor, and has served as councillor since 2004.

Horton Township

David Bennett is the only candidate for mayor in Horton Township, and will serve another four year term as head of the township.

Bennett is the current mayor of Horton Township.

Greater Napanee

Terry Richardson is the only candidate registered to run for mayor in Greater Napanee. Richardson is currently a councillor.

Mayor Marg Isbester is not seeking re-election.

North Glengarry

Jamie Macdonald will be acclaimed for another four-year term as mayor of North Glengarry.

The current mayor is the only candidate registered to run on the nomination list.

Leeds and the Thousand Islands

Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke will be acclaimed for another four-year term as mayor of Leeds and the Thousand Islands.

Smith-Gatcke is the only candidate on the nomination list for mayor.

Beckwith Township

Richard Kidd is the only candidate registered for the Office of Reeve in Beckwith Township.

Township of Champlain

Normand Riopel is the only registered candidate for mayor, according to the unofficial list of candidates.

Riopel is the current mayor of the Township of Champlain.

East Hawkesbury

Robert Kirby is the only registered candidate to run for mayor of East Hawkesbury.

Kirby is the current mayor of East Hawkesbury, located east of Ottawa.

Front of Young Township

Roger Haley is the only candidate registered to run for mayor of Front of Young Township (Mallorytown).

Haley is the current mayor of the township.

North Dundas

Tony Fraser is the only candidate registered to run for mayor in North Dundas.

Fraser is the current mayor of North Dundas.