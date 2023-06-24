Heavy rainfall possible in Ottawa Saturday night

Ottawa could still receive some heavy rain Saturday evening, but rainfall advisories and warnings have ended across the region.

Environment Canada had issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and rainfall warnings for Belleville, Kingston, Brockville and Kemptville, calling for up to 50 mm of rain in some areas. Environment Canada also issued a special advisory for the Kingston area, warning conditions were favourable for the development of funnel clouds.

Heavy rain was reported in several areas across eastern Ontario throughout the afternoon and evening. All rain advisories ended at approximately 10 p.m.

Environment Canada says Ottawa could see 10 to 20 mm of rain Saturday night before showers end.

The forecast calls for a cloudy Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 36 degrees.

Showers on Monday. High 25 C.

The outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday calls for cloudy with a chance of showers both days.