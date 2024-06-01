Barrhaven woman continues to defy odds four years after having a stroke

After a Barrhaven woman suffered a stroke and was left completely paralyzed four years ago, she’s inspiring friends and family by defying the odds, as she celebrates a number of firsts this year.

"After four years of always relying on everybody, it feels good to be able to do something on my own,” said Sophie Leblond Robert.

Saturday was a big milestone for the mother of two, as she jumped off the dock at her cottage for the first time in years.

"You just can't give up, there's been so many things that I've been able to just keep doing and nobody was expecting,” she said.

It’s that sense of determination that’s helped her defy the odds all these years, after doctors told her she would likely never walk again.

"I was not supposed to move again, I was completely paralyzed and they thought that I would pretty much stay paralyzed,” she said.

Out of the blue her life changed forever, while she was gardening in her backyard in June of 2020.

"All of a sudden, luckily the fence was right beside me that I leaned back and lost full use of my legs," she said.

She was rushed to the hospital and was diagnosed with a rare disordered called Locked-in Syndrome -- a condition in which she is aware of her surroundings, but cannot move or communicate because nearly all of her muscles are paralyzed.

"I couldn't breath, I couldn't talk, I couldn't do anything but blink my eyes. It was quite the traumatic experience,” Sophie said.

After six months, she was released from hospital and has been beating the odds ever since.

"She never doubted herself. She’s always had such a high drive and willingness to do all this hard work and it's paying off,” said her husband Martin Robert.

The former painter and interior designer completed her first painting this year, she’s learning French again and walked two kilometers in the CN Cycle for CHEO last month. She’s even learning to drive all over again.

"Because I didn't give up, I did the test four times and finally passed and so I got my G1 and now I'm ready to go to the next level,” she said.

As she celebrates her 39th birthday this weekend, she’s not done. With help from her team of therapists, she’s determined to walk again in high heels.

"If there's one thing I can get out there, it's the word of advice to just never give up,” she added.