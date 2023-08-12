Heavy rain triggers flash flooding and O-Train service partially resumes: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week
Heavy rain triggers flash flooding in Ottawa, an Ottawa Catholic school teacher is facing charges of sexual assault and LRT service partially resumes.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories in Ottawa this week.
Here's a look at the scenes from the flash flooding in Ottawa
Roads, parking lots, fields and properties turned into giant lakes on Thursday, as a series of storms brought nearly 100 mm of rain to some parts of Ottawa.
The storm flooded roads and the transit road network with up to three feet of water, and caused flooding in several parts of the city. Flooding was reported in Vanier, Overbrook, the Glebe and Rockcliffe.
"This lake in the back of my yard is just getting bigger, bigger and bigger," Ian told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now while watching heavy rain flood his home in Ottawa's Gloucester neighbourhood.
Environment Canada says between 31.5 mm and 100 mm of rain was fell across the city on Thursday, with the neighbourhoods of Carleton Heights and the Riverside area seeing nearly 100 mm of rain.
A total of 77.8 mm of rain was recorded at the Central Experimental Farm on Thursday, while 38.3 mm of rain fell at the Ottawa International Airport weather station.
"What a period of rain. I think what surprised me was how quickly it came and then left," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV Morning Live.
"This was huge; that's more than you get in the month of August and you had that in an hour-and-a-half."
Ottawa Catholic school teacher charged with sexual assault
A teacher at St. Francis Xavier High School in Ottawa's south end is facing sexual assault charges following allegations involving one of her high school students, according to police.
Ottawa police say an investigation was launched in July into alleged incidents involving a teacher and a student between March and May 2023.
On Thursday, police charged Shannon Marie Quinn, 40, of Ottawa with five counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation. Police say she is also known as Shannon Greffe.
Quinn is a teacher with the Ottawa Catholic School Board.
Police say investigators with the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit are concerned there may be other student victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service's Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.
The Ottawa Catholic School Board confirms Shannon Marie Quinn is a teacher at St. Francis Xavier High School in Gloucester, and has been suspended without pay. Counsellors will be available at the school starting on Monday to speak with students.
Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
OC Transpo on track to resume full O-Train service on Monday
OC Transpo resumed partial service along the Confederation Line this week, with full service expected to resume on Monday between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations.
The light-rail transit system was shut down on July 17 after an issue was discovered with an axle-bearing on one trail during a routine 50,000 km inspection. R1 replacement bus service was implemented along the LRT system to move customers during the closure.
As part of the return-to-service plan, Rideau Transit Group inspected all 44 LRT vehicles, replaced the front and rear wheel hub assemblies on all vehicles and repositioned the restraining rails at eight locations along the system.
OC Transpo resumed service on the Confederation Line on Tuesday morning between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations, with five single-car trains running.
Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar announced Friday that work has been completed to adjust the restraining rails on the eastern section of the LRT system, and trial running will continue through the weekend.
When full LRT service resumes between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations, there will be 11 single-car trains running during the morning peak period and 13 single-car trains during the afternoon peak period. Amilcar says trains will stop at stations every five minutes during the morning peak period and every four minutes during the afternoon peak period.
During non-peak weekday periods and on weekends, nine single-car trains will provide service every six minutes.
A train passes under an overpass along the Confedration Line of Ottawa's LRT. (CTV News Ottawa)
OPP stop Lamborghini driver going 197 km/h on Hwy. 417
Ontario Provincial Police hit the brakes on the driver of a sports car going 87 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417 east of Ottawa.
The OPP says officers observed a Lamborghini going 197 km/h an hour on Hwy. 417 in Russell County.
The speed limit on that stretch of Hwy. 417 east of Ottawa is 110 km/h.
Taylor Swift fans anxious as ticket sales approach
Hundreds of thousands of Taylor Swift fans in Ottawa and across the country tried to score prized tickets to see the pop star perform in Toronto.
Tickets went on sale this week to see Swift at six shows at Toronto's Roger's Centre in November 2024.
However, many people were left disappointed when they didn't even get an access code for the chance to purchase tickets.
"Most of my friends aren't from Ottawa but we all signed up for a different day so we all have the highest chance at getting tickets," fan Phoenix Stinson said.
Thousands of Swifties took to social media this week to lament the "waitlisted status."
"I knew it was going to be difficult," said Daniella Leo, a Toronto-area fan, in an interview. "I was prepared. I had my family sign up for verified fan, and my partner’s family, and my friends. We were ready. But we all got waitlisted.
"It doesn’t seem fair," she continued. "So many people were put on the waitlist. That seems suspicious to me."
Orthopedic surgery delays lead to all-time high in backlog of patients, experts say
With 130,000 people in Canada waiting in a backlog for an orthopedic operation, hospitals throughout the country have been playing catch-up since the early days of the pandemic. The long wait times have led to poorer surgical outcomes, more patients seeking expensive pain management drugs, and pushed some patients to seek treatment outside of the country.
The death toll rises to 80 in Maui wildfires as survivors begin returning to communities in ruins
Dogs trained to find bodies sniffed through piles of rubble and ash as stunned survivors of deadly wildfires that claimed at least 80 lives on the Hawaiian island of Maui took stock of their shattered lives and tried to imagine rebuilding from nothing.
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
Canada to experience significant wildfire activity for 'many weeks yet': federal officials
As Canada's worst wildfire season on record continues to play out, officials say they expect above-average fire activity to persist throughout August and into September in large swaths of Northern and Western Canada.
An insider's perspective on the worst blackout in North America, 20 years later
A look back on the massive blackout that swept across North America in 2003.
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
Activist in Niger with ties to junta tells the AP region needs to 'accept new regime' or risk war
The only way to avoid conflict between mutinous soldiers that ousted the president in Niger and regional countries threatening an invasion to reinstate him is to recognize the new regime, a rights defender with ties to the junta told The Associated Press.
Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following a spate of attacks on Moscow
Russia thwarted an attack by 20 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow-annexed Crimea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.
Catching up on sleep during weekends doesn’t make a difference in your cardiovascular health: study
Researchers have discovered that catching up on sleep over the weekend because of sleep loss during the week doesn’t return your heart rate and blood pressure to normal, according to a new study.
