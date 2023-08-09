OPP stop Lamborghini driver going 197 km/h on Hwy. 417

Ontario Provincial Police hit the brakes on the driver of a sports car going 87 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417 east of Ottawa.

The OPP says officers observed a Lamborghini going 197 km/h an hour on Hwy. 417 in Russell County.

The speed limit on that stretch of Hwy. 417 east of Ottawa is 110 km/h.

#RussellOPP stopped this vehicle after clocking it at 197km/h in a posted speed limit of 110km/h on Highway 417 just east of Ottawa. The vehicle was impounded for 14 days and the driver had his licence immediately suspended for 30 days. #SlowDown ^mb #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/zap2bYuz1k — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) August 8, 2023

Meantime, a 20-year-old driver is facing charges after being stopped going 63 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario.

The OPP says officers observed a driver going 163 km/h on Highway 401 in South Glengarry.

Both drivers are facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 14-day vehicle impoundment and a 30-day license suspension.