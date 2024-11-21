2 arrested during Greenpeace protest outside Stornoway residence in Ottawa

Two people have been arrested following a protest outside Stornoway, the official residence of Canada's leader of the Opposition.

Greenpeace Canada says a group of activists placed a replica oil pumpjack on the driveway of Stornoway Thursday morning to "draw attention to how Pierre Poilievre's anti-climate agenda would protect polluters over people."

Greenpeace protesters are seen during a sit-in styled protest calling for greater climate change awareness by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, outside of Stornoway, the official residence of the country's official opposition, in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Greenpeace adds the oil jack was painted with charcoal made from wood burned during the 2021 wildfire in Lytton, B.C., "to symbolize the costs of climate inaction."

The Ottawa Police Service says 12 people gathered on Acacia Avenue at approximately 7:15 a.m. for an "unlawful demonstration."

"The group blocked access to the residence with a structure, and some proceeded to chain themselves to the structure, not allowing the family to pass," police said.

"After being informed that a criminal offence was occurring, four of the demonstrators removed themselves from the structure. Two people refused to comply with repeated orders to remove themselves from the structure and were arrested."

Chains and a lock are seen attached to Greenpeace climate activist Keith Stewart during a sit-in styled protest calling for greater climate change awareness by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre outside of Stornoway, the official residence of the country's official opposition, in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Video posted on the Greenpeace Canada Instagram page showed people standing next to replica oil pumpjack on the driveway, with a sign, "Poilievre: Protecting polluters, betraying people!" Firefighters arrived to remove a chain linking the people to the giant replica oil pumpjack.

Police say charges are pending.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and his family live at Stornoway.