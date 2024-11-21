Illegal marijuana dispensary in Kingston, Ont. busted for 2nd time in a week

An unlicenced marijuana dispensary in Kingston, Ont. was shut down by police for the second time in a week.

Kingston police say they were notified that an illegal dispensary at 185 Division Street had reopened only days after officers executed a search warrant and seized various cannabis products on Nov. 13.

A second search warrant was executed on Nov. 19 under the Cannabis Act.

Police say they found a number of point-of-sale devices, advertising signage, unstamped tobacco products and Canadian currency on-site.

Police seized 10,061 grams of loose marijuana, 765 grams of pre-rolled marijuana joints, 736 grams of hash and 7,967 grams of edible gummies and chocolates.

The drugs came with a street value of $195,290, police say. Police had previously seized $170,000 worth of cannabis and unstamped tobacco products during last week's bust.

The sign for an illegal cannabis dispensary in Kingston, Ont. (Kingston Police)

"The public is reminded that cannabis-related businesses must operate in compliance with Ontario regulations. Illegal operations undermine licensed businesses, public health, and safety," Kingston police said in a news release.

A 23-year-old woman from Kingston was charged and released on an undertaking with two counts under the Cannabis Control Act and one count of unstamped tobacco under the Criminal Code of Canada.