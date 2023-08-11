OC Transpo on track to resume full O-Train service on Monday
OC Transpo says it's on track to resume full light-rail transit service on Monday, 28 days after the system was shut down due to an axle-bearing issue on one train.
In a memo to Council Friday afternoon, Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar said all 16 restraining rails have been adjusted at 8 locations along the LRT line and trial running on the east end of the line is underway.
"Rideau Transit Group has now completed adjustments to all 16 restraining rails as part of the last requirement of the Safety Note from RTG and Alstom," Amilcar said.
"Trial running of trains through the east end of the rail line is beginning today and will continue throughout the weekend to verify that all requirements have been met, that the system is safe, and operations can resume on the entire line. OC Transpo will also undertake start-up activities to ensure the stations and systems are ready to welcome customers."
Amilcar and officials from OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group will provide an update on the return-to-service plan at 4 p.m. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will broadcast the media availability live.
When full LRT service resumes between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations, there will be 11 single-car trains running during the morning peak period and 13 single-car trains during the afternoon peak period. Amilcar says trains will stop at stations every five minutes during the morning peak period and every four minutes during the afternoon peak period.
During non-peak weekday periods and on weekends, nine single-car trains will provide service every six months.
"Over the weekend, OC Transpo, together with Transportation Resource Associates (TRA), will conduct a final review of RTG’s documentation to confirm that the requirements for the restart of Line 1 service across the full alignment have been met," Amilcar said.
The O-Train was abruptly shut down on July 17 after an axle-bearing issue was discovered on one train during a routine 50,000 km inspection. Partial service resumed on Tuesday, with five single-car trains running between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations.
As part of the return-to-service plan, Rideau Transit Group and Alstrom inspected the wheel hub assemblies on all 44 LRT vehicles and is replacing the leading and trailing wheel hub assemblies and axles every 60,000 km. As of Friday, 26 trains have had the wheel hub assembles replaced.
Rideau Transit Group also had to adjust the restraining rails at eight locations as part of the Safety Note to resume service.
