McDonald's Canada CEO not ruling out a return to the ByWard Market

McDonald's Canada says it has not closed the door on a return to Ottawa's downtown.

Speaking Thursday morning with Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe at the Mayor's Breakfast Series, McDonald's Canada CEO Michele Boudria said the company is open to reopening a location in the Byward Market.

"When the opportunity arises, we'll be excited to be able to find a location here in downtown," said Boudria.

"I know everybody's mind is probably on, what about the ByWard Market? We would love to be there. The timing will be right. One day, we will find the right location. You are all doing incredible work and we are happy to be part of that, to re-energize downtown."

The McDonald's location once found at 99 Rideau Street in downtown Ottawa closed in May 2023.

The location opened in 1985 in the heart of Ottawa's tourism area and became a notorious hotspot for late night crowds after last call at bars and restaurants.

Boudria said within the next year, there is the potential for another five McDonald's locations to open in Ottawa.

She said it is part of the company's goal to grow from 40,000 restaurants worldwide, currently, to 50,000 restaurants by 2027.

Boudria is a trailblazer within the company, becoming McDonald's Canada's first female president and CEO.

A native of Aylmer, QC., Boudria started working at McDonalds at the age of 16 as a member of the restaurant crew.