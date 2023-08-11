Ottawa Catholic school teacher charged with sexual assault

A teacher at St. Francis Xavier High School in Ottawa's south end is facing sexual assault charges following allegations involving one of her high school students, according to police.

Ottawa police say an investigation was launched in July into alleged incidents involving a teacher and a student between March and May 2023.

On Thursday, police charged Shannon Quinn, 40, of Ottawa with five counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation. Police say she is also known as Shannon Greffe.

Quinn is a teacher with the Ottawa Catholic School Board.

Police say investigators with the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit are concerned there may be other student victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service's Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board confirms Quinn is a teacher at St. Francis Xavier High School in Gloucester, and has been suspended without pay. Counsellors will be available at the school starting on Monday to speak with students.

"The Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) is fully cooperating with Ottawa Police Services (OPS) to conduct their investigation into allegations involving Shannon Marie Quinn, a high school teacher at St. Francis Xavier High School," the board said in a statement.

"The teacher has been suspended without pay and will remain on suspension until these charges have been resolved in a court of law. The Ottawa Catholic School Board also contacted the Ontario College of Teachers.

"Since 2017 our School Board has partnered with the Canadian Centre for Child Protection to help create awareness among our staff. We also piloted a program for students called 'Kids in the Know.' This national safety education program helps children build skills to increase safety and reduce the risk of in-person and online victimization. "

The board says all students have a right to "feel safe and protected" while attending school.

"As a Catholic community, we acknowledge the gravity of this situation and offer our on-going support to those impacted. Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our students," Director of Education Thomas D'Amico said in a statement.

"We urge anyone with information regarding these allegations to contact the Ottawa Police to assist with their investigation."

According to the Ontario College of Teachers, Shannon Greffe has been a teacher since 2007 and is listed in good standing.