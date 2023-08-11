Ottawa Catholic school teacher charged with sexual assault
A teacher at St. Francis Xavier High School in Ottawa's south end is facing sexual assault charges following allegations involving one of her high school students, according to police.
Ottawa police say an investigation was launched in July into alleged incidents involving a teacher and a student between March and May 2023.
On Thursday, police charged Shannon Quinn, 40, of Ottawa with five counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation. Police say she is also known as Shannon Greffe.
Quinn is a teacher with the Ottawa Catholic School Board.
Police say investigators with the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit are concerned there may be other student victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service's Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.
The Ottawa Catholic School Board confirms Quinn is a teacher at St. Francis Xavier High School in Gloucester, and has been suspended without pay. Counsellors will be available at the school starting on Monday to speak with students.
"The Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) is fully cooperating with Ottawa Police Services (OPS) to conduct their investigation into allegations involving Shannon Marie Quinn, a high school teacher at St. Francis Xavier High School," the board said in a statement.
"The teacher has been suspended without pay and will remain on suspension until these charges have been resolved in a court of law. The Ottawa Catholic School Board also contacted the Ontario College of Teachers.
"Since 2017 our School Board has partnered with the Canadian Centre for Child Protection to help create awareness among our staff. We also piloted a program for students called 'Kids in the Know.' This national safety education program helps children build skills to increase safety and reduce the risk of in-person and online victimization. "
The board says all students have a right to "feel safe and protected" while attending school.
"As a Catholic community, we acknowledge the gravity of this situation and offer our on-going support to those impacted. Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our students," Director of Education Thomas D'Amico said in a statement.
"We urge anyone with information regarding these allegations to contact the Ottawa Police to assist with their investigation."
According to the Ontario College of Teachers, Shannon Greffe has been a teacher since 2007 and is listed in good standing.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
WATCH NOW
WATCH NOW | Here's a look at the scenes from the flash flooding in Ottawa
-
-
OTTAWA TRAFFIC
OTTAWA TRAFFIC | Planned closure of Hwy. 417 in Ottawa for construction cancelled this weekend
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Toronto firefighters expect to be on scene of massive industrial fire for next few days
Toronto fire crews anticipate they will be “actively firefighting” for the next 24 to 48 hours after a massive fire erupted at an industrial building.
DEVELOPING | Maui residents had little warning before flames overtook their town. At least 55 people died
Maui residents who made desperate escapes from oncoming flames, some on foot, asked why Hawaii's famous emergency warning system didn't alert them as fires raced toward their homes.
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
300,000-year-old skull found in China unlike any early human seen before
An ancient skull dating back 300,000 years is unlike any other premodern human fossil ever found, potentially pointing to a new branch in the human family tree, according to new research.
Thousands evacuated in Polish town after builder uncovers unexploded WWII bomb
Some 14,000 people were evacuated in the eastern Polish town of Lublin Friday after a construction worker uncovered a massive unexploded bomb.
Halifax Harbour dyed pink for research project aimed at removing CO2 from the atmosphere
Researchers in Nova Scotia are dyeing the Halifax Harbour pink as part of long-term research project that could help reverse some of the world's greenhouse gas emissions.
Why this viral photo of the world's largest cruise ship is polarizing opinion
The world’s largest cruise ship hasn’t welcomed a single passenger aboard yet, but it’s already set the internet on fire.
DEVELOPING | Officials to provide wildfire update amid Canada's worst fire season on record
Federal officials are set to provide an update today on the outlook for the rest of this year's devastating wildfire season. Officials have already said Canada is experiencing its worst fire season on record, charring more than 130,000 square kilometres to date, which is more than six times the 10-year average.
Ottawa sees 75-100 mm of rain in six hours, flooding roads and properties
Environment Canada says 77 mm of rain fell in six hours at Ottawa's Central Experimental Farm on Thursday, while some areas received more than 100 mm of rain. The storm flooded roads and properties across the city.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices up across the Maritimes, diesel hits $2-per-litre in N.B. and P.E.I.
The cost of gas is up across the Maritimes, with diesel priced at more than $2 per litre in New Brunswick and P.E.I.
-
Halifax Harbour dyed pink for research project aimed at removing CO2 from the atmosphere
Researchers in Nova Scotia are dyeing the Halifax Harbour pink as part of long-term research project that could help reverse some of the world's greenhouse gas emissions.
-
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Housing Minister Steve Clark to make an announcement Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be speaking alongside Housing Minister Steve Clark in Mississauga on Friday, days after a scathing report found the government’s Greenbelt plans “favoured” certain developers.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Toronto firefighters expect to be on scene of massive industrial fire for next few days
Toronto fire crews anticipate they will be “actively firefighting” for the next 24 to 48 hours after a massive fire erupted at an industrial building.
-
One person rushed to hospital after two men found seriously injured near Fort York
A man has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being found wounded alongside another man in the Fort York area downtown.
Montreal
-
Crash with Montreal police car caught on camera after man allegedly kidnapped, tortured
A man is recovering in hospital after an alleged kidnapping in the Plateau neighbourhood left him with severe injuries that show signs of torture, say Montreal police.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Worker at Montreal water treatment plant critically injured after dramatic fall
A worker was critically injured early Friday morning after falling dozens of feet at a Montreal wastewater treatment plant.
-
Opening of Griffintown REM station likely delayed
After breakdowns, signal errors and even passengers being stuck in the garage, Montreal's brand-new light-rail line is facing another hurdle.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Housing Minister Steve Clark to make an announcement Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be speaking alongside Housing Minister Steve Clark in Mississauga on Friday, days after a scathing report found the government’s Greenbelt plans “favoured” certain developers.
-
Abuse victims from northern Ont. to receive $13M from Anglican Church, Scouts Canada
A class action lawsuit by victims of a former Anglican priest who was also a Scouts Canada leader has been settled for $13.25 million.
-
North Bay police searching for assault suspect
North Bay police are looking for a woman who is accused of a recent assault.
London
-
'Malahide Athletic Centre': Group bringing $7.5M year-round indoor sports facility to rural Elgin County
In the small hamlet of Mount Salem, Ont. is a group with a big vision. Parents, coaches and business people are working toward building an indoor, multi-use sports dome.
-
16-year-old identified as victim of 'suspicious death' in London
As previously reported, police were called to the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road on Wednesday evening where they found the boy with life-threatening-injuries — he later died in hospital.
-
Victim injured during carjacking in city’s south end
London police are investigating a carjacking that took place Thursday evening that left one person with injuries.
Winnipeg
-
Liquor Marts across Manitoba to be closed over weekend
All Liquor Marts across the province will be closed this weekend.
-
'That is our front step': Local bakery upset over construction work outside front door
A West End bakery says construction is causing a blow to its bottom line.
-
Referendum being organized to determine desire for Sio Silica plant in Manitoba
A group of rural Manitoba residents, including two town councillors, is starting their own effort to determine the future of a silica plant in their region.
Kitchener
-
Here's what you need to know about the new Omicron variant in Waterloo Region
The newest strain of COVID-19, EG.5, is emerging and health officials in and around Waterloo Region are keeping a close eye on it.
-
BlackBerry research suggests majority of organizations considering ban on generative AI
As artificial intelligence (AI) advances rapidly, it seems companies are taking steps to slow it down.
-
'It is absolutely atrocious': Advocates call for action as Pride flag thefts continue in Norwich
LGBTQ2S+ advocates in Norwich Township want to see action from police and council after more Pride flags were torn down earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Alberta man Patrick McGann
Calgary police have issued an alert about a suspect who did not return to custody following an approved outing earlier this month.
-
2 people injured in plane crash south of Calgary
Emergency crews are on scene at a plane crash near the town of High River, Alta.
-
Gas prices are going up, and we may be waiting a while for an Alberta reprieve
The cost to fuel up in Calgary is set to climb this week, and there are signs prices could stay high well into the autumn.
Saskatoon
-
NDP swipes two Sask. Party seats in byelection wins
The Saskatchewan New Democrats have claimed byelection victories in both Regina Walsh Acres and Regina Coronation Park – increasing the official opposition's seat count to 14.
-
Suspected infant graves found near former Sask. residential school
A preliminary search of a former residential school site in Saskatchewan has uncovered 83 possible unmarked graves, including 12 potential infant grave sites.
-
Saskatoon woman fatally struck by train in Manitoba
A Saskatoon woman has died after she was struck by a train near Winnipeg.
Edmonton
-
Man charged after 4 girls sexually assaulted at West Edmonton Mall waterpark
A Manitoba man has been charged after four teenage girls were sexually assaulted at the West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark on Wednesday.
-
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
-
Elks lose at home again as Blue Bombers come back to win
Backup quarterback Dru Brown threw four touchdowns and 307 yards in a relief appearance as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers erased a 22-0 deficit to defeat the hapless Edmonton Elks 38-29.
Vancouver
-
Judge imposes $35K fine on B.C. sewage company, laments provincial government's 'inertia' on permitting
A B.C. man has been fined $35,000 for dumping sewage in a lagoon on his property near Fort St. John, but the judge who imposed the fine says the crime was partly a result of "bureaucratic intransigence" on the part of the provincial government.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Officials to provide wildfire update amid Canada's worst fire season on record
Federal officials are set to provide an update today on the outlook for the rest of this year's devastating wildfire season. Officials have already said Canada is experiencing its worst fire season on record, charring more than 130,000 square kilometres to date, which is more than six times the 10-year average.
-
Longest heat wave of the year heading to B.C.
The province’s top emergency officials are urging British Columbians to prepare for what they anticipate will be the longest heat wave of the summer, and the possibility it will lead to health issues for some.
Regina
-
NDP swipes two Sask. Party seats in byelection wins
The Saskatchewan New Democrats have claimed byelection victories in both Regina Walsh Acres and Regina Coronation Park – increasing the official opposition's seat count to 14.
-
North Regina Little League will represent Canada at Little League World Series
North Regina Little League defeated Vancouver's Little Mountain Baseball 4-3 on Thursday to earn the Canadian title and book their ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.
-
Sask. premier, opposition leader jointly slam federal net-zero target
Both the Sask. Party and provincial NDP opposition are against the federal government’s clean electricity regulations, with Premier Moe calling it "unaffordable, unrealistic, and unconstitutional."