Health Canada seizes unauthorized amoxicillin capsules from Vanier supermarket

Health Canada has issued a warning about unauthorized amoxicillin capsules seized from a Vanier grocery store, saying the product may pose serious health risks to users.

The federal department issued a statement on Saturday saying it has seized unauthorized amoxicillin capsules from Green Fresh Supermarket on McArthur Avenue.

"It is labelled to contain amoxicillin, a prescription antibiotic drug used to treat certain bacterial infections," Health Canada said in a statement.

"Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal."

Health Canada says if you purchased the unauthorized amoxicillin capsules from the store, you should not use the product and return it to a local pharmacy for proper disposal.

If you have used the product and have health concerns, you should consult a health care professional. Prescription drugs can only be legally sold to consumers in Canada with a prescription.

"Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, efficacy and quality and may pose a range of serious health risks," Health Canada said Saturday afternoon.

"For example, they could contain high-risk ingredients, such as prescription drugs, additives or contaminants that may or may not be listed on the label."

The manager for Green Fresh Supermarket tells CTV News Ottawa inspectors from Health Canada visited the store earlier this week. She says the store will ensure it only sells Health Canada approved products in the future.