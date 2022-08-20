Group evicted from Ottawa church and doctor faces three new murder charges: Top five stories this week
The United People of Canada refused to leave an Ottawa church after being evicted by the landlord and an eastern Ontario doctor is facing three new counts of first-degree murder.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group refusing to leave Ottawa church after eviction notice
Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remained at an Ottawa church after the owner of the historic property moved to evict them over unpaid rent.
A bailiff issued a "Notice of Termination of Tenant" on the front door of St. Brigid's Church on St. Patrick Street on Thursday, saying the landlord terminated the occupancy of the United People of Canada under the Commercial Tenancies Act.
The notice said the landlord terminated the lease as a result of $10,000 in unpaid rent, failure to provide proof of liability insurance and claimed the tenants are in violation of the Ontario Heritage Act.
The bailiff who issued the eviction notice on the doors of St. Brigid's Church in Lowertown told CTV News Ottawa that people refusing to leave the church are "squatting" and need to leave. But those still at the church remained defiant Friday afternoon.
"They have no lawful authority to be asking us to leave, that's our understanding and that's been confirmed with our legal team," William Komer of The United People of Canada told reporters outside the church. "We're not going to be leaving this property while we have an active lawful lease on it."
In July, The United People of Canada moved into St. Brigid's Church, saying it planned to purchase the church for its "Embassy." There were red banners hanging from the front of the church.
Documents obtained by CTV News shows the sale of St. Brigid's Church to the United People of Canada has fallen through. The church was conditionally sold to the group on June 15, but as of Aug. 12, real estate listing documents show the property was listed as "back on the market."
Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient in 2021 is now facing charges in the deaths of three other elderly patients.
Brian Nadler, 35, was charged in 2021 in connection with the death of 89-year-old Albert Poindinger, of Pointe-Claire, Que on March 25. Nadler worked at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital at the time.
On Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police announced Nadler was facing three additional counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of three women.
The Hawkesbury and District General Hospital says the charges are in connection to the deaths of three patients.
Nadler's lawyers said in a statement their client maintains his innocence.
"The allegations against Dr. Nadler will be vigorously defended," Brian Greenspan, David Humphrey and Naomi Lutes said Wednesday afternoon.
"All four patients died of Covid-19 and Dr. Nadler provided excellent palliative care. When the facts are fully presented, we are confident that he will be vindicated."
Canada Post halts mail delivery in rural Ottawa because mailboxes are too short
Residents living along a rural road in Ottawa's west end stopped receiving mail delivery because the mailboxes are too short.
People living on Constance Lake Road say roadside delivery stopped weeks ago, but weren't initially given reasons why.
Canada Post regulations say rural mailboxes must be between 42 and 45 inches (107-114 centimetres) above the ground.
"I measured mine and it's at 37 inches," says Judd.
Judd was told that when his road was repaved back in July 2020, it raised the height of the road. However, more than two years later after no issues were raised about the height of his mailbox, his mail delivery stopped.
In a statement, Canada Post apologized to customers and said the customers’ rural mailboxes don’t comply with their safety protocols.
“We can confirm that mail delivery to some customers along Constance Lake Road in Kanata has been temporarily interrupted since last week,” the statement said. “Following recent roadwork, these customers’ rural mailboxes are no longer compliant with our safety protocols.
“Our delivery agents delivery to more than 700,000 rural mailboxes across the country and their health and safety are our top priority.”
Former Ottawa nurse in liver failure after accidental needle prick
Former Ottawa nurse Pam Hopkins-Dargavel is in desperate need of a liver transplant, after an accidental needle prick 32 years ago is causing her liver to fail.
“It’s more difficult than I ever dreamt it would be,” says Hopkins-Dargavel. “I had a very sick patient that needed the needle capped very quickly. And I put it right through my hand.”
The patient was a hemophiliac who received Hepatitis C tainted blood, which was then transferred to Hopkins-Dargavel.
Her most recent treatment for Hepatitis C was successful, but her liver is too severely damaged to recover.
Hopkins-Dargavel has a rare blood type – type B, and can only accept a liver from anyone with blood type O+, O-, B+ or B- between the ages of 16 and 60 and in good health.
If you’d like to help, you can visit the public Facebook page for Pam’s search for a donor or the University Health Network’s Living Liver Donor Program.
Ottawa family adopts two beagles from among 4,000 destined for drug experiments
An Ottawa family has adopted two beagles that were among thousands freed from a facility in Virginia that was breeding them so they could be sold for drug experiments.
Animal rescue agencies in the U.S. have been looking for homes for the dogs, who the U.S. Humane Society said lived—and in some cases died—in deplorable, inhumane conditions.
Michael Frame told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron that the family drove to Massachusetts.
"We were in the facility … and they brought this fuzzy little puppy, two months old, and my wife was elbowing me saying, ‘Ask them for another one,’ and without hesitation they gave us another."
The two puppies – Wendel and Sydney – are in good health.
The U.S. Humane Society has a list of partner agencies working to help find homes for the beagles. A list is on the Humane Society’s website.
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
Canada's housing affordability saw 'worst deterioration' in 41 years: report
In the second quarter of 2022, Canada's housing market saw the 'worst deterioration' of affordability in 41 years, a new report from National Bank Financial Markets has found.
Study finds people with COVID-19 remain infectious five days after first symptoms
A new study out of the U.K. has revealed most people who test positive for COVID-19 remain infectious after five days from their first sight of symptoms.
As fall COVID-19 surge looms, is it worth waiting for an Omicron-tailored vaccine?
Anticipation is mounting for Canada to approve an updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine as fall threatens to usher in a new wave of infections. Here's a look at what we know about Omicron-tailored vaccines, and how they could factor into a fall wave.
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.
Gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, leave 20 dead
Islamic militants have stormed a hotel in Somalia's capital, engaging in an hours-long exchange of fire with the security forces that left at least 20 people dead, according to police and witnesses.
Retailers sitting on 'mountains' of excess inventory in need of liquidation: expert
Consumer behaviour, a looming recession and the reactions of retailers to pandemic-driven supply chain issues are combining to drive a liquidation renaissance, according to one business advisor and retail futurist.
Michelle O'Bonsawin nominated as Canada's first Indigenous Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens
Russian authorities on Saturday reported shooting down Ukrainian drones in Crimea, while Ukrainian officials said Russian forces pressed ahead with efforts to seize one of the few cities in eastern Ukraine not already under their control and kept up their strikes on communities in the north and south.
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
Downtown Halifax streets fill for Nathan Mackinnon's Stanley Cup parade
The streets of downtown Halifax started filling with crowds late Saturday morning as Nathan Mackinnon brings the Stanley Cup to his hometown for a parade and rally.
Toronto's municipal election candidates revealed
The nominations for Toronto’s upcoming municipal election are officially in.
-
3 people dead after car crashes into tree in Brampton
Three people are dead after a car slammed into a tree in Brampton overnight.
-
This $2-million Toronto home is definitely 'not haunted'
In a housing market with prices so high they could send a shiver down your spine, one Toronto real estate agent is providing potential buyers with some peace of mind before they sign on the dotted line: the property at 47 Northcliffe Boulevard is 'not haunted.'
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies sex assault allegations, says he is being defamed
A prominent Quebec cardinal is denying sexual assault allegations against him contained in a class-action lawsuit that was formally filed this week in Quebec Superior Court.
-
Montrealers gawk at line of flying lights in night sky
Quebecers were left awestruck Friday night as many witnessed what appeared to be an illuminated line soaring through the night sky.
-
'They're not alone': police officers, armed forces members ride for mental health support
Across the country Saturday, police officers and their allies are strapping their helmets on, mounting their bikes and riding to support mental health initiatives for veterans, first responders and their families through Wounded Warriors Canada. The North Bay Police Service formed an agreement with Wounded Warriors Canada last year to hold its first ride to provide mental health support.
-
Mystery tour features emerging musicians
The Up Here Festival is in full swing this weekend.
-
Third mayoral candidate in North Bay
A political rookie has put her name forward for North Bay’s top job.
Crash near St. Thomas sends two to hospital
A mini-van and truck hauling construction equipment collided south of St. Thomas Saturday morning
-
Roads closed to accommodate filming this week in London, Ont.
Richmond Street between Dundas Street and King Street will be closed Wednesday to accommodate filming
-
Lawsuit filed in deadly Riverside Drive crash that claimed life of eight-year-old girl
Several victims of a November 2021 crash on London, Ont.’s Riverside Drive have filed civil suit against the alleged driver and several others, the law firm representing the victims said on Friday. The crash took the life of eight-year-old Alexandra Stemp, and injured multiple others.
Here's what Manitoba post-secondary schools are doing to prepare for the return of students
Tens of thousands of college and university students are returning to campuses across the province in a few weeks, many for the first time in more than two years. With no public health restrictions in place, some institutions are being more cautious than others when it comes to on campus COVID-19 protocols.
-
Street murals aim to slow down traffic along bike routes: City
The City of Winnipeg is adding a splash of colour to its summer bike routes, hiring artists to paint 20 street murals along four neighbourhood streets across the city.
-
Provincial plan to free up rural paramedic services leaves some concerned
The province is looking to free-up rural paramedic services by paying for a low-acuity patient transport service, but the idea is raising concerns from some who call it a 'band-aid solution.'
New federal electoral districts proposal would see changes in Waterloo region
Several boundary changes to the five current electoral districts in Waterloo region have been proposed by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario.
-
Kitchener restaurant reopens following multi-vehicle collision, tow truck drivers charged
Metro Restaurant in Kitchener was closed Friday due to a collision.
-
Proposal seeks to sever south Guelph into new Wellington-Halton electoral district
A new proposal by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario may see voters living in Guelph’s south end included in a new electoral district for the next federal election.
Pulling a plane to raise money to help fight preventable blindness
If you've ever wondered what it looks like to pull a plane, go directly to the FedEx ramp at Calgary airport
-
1 dead in collision on Highway 1A
A 53-year-old woman died after a serious collision Friday night. on Highway 1A
-
Muslim Heritage Day at Olympic Plaza
Muslim culture, cuisine and even calligraphy will be on display Saturday at Muslim Heritage Day.
“It’s children who are dying”: Residents from Ahtahkakoop speak out about recent deaths
Parents from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation want leadership to address the drug and gang problems plaguing the community.
-
Sask. Advocate for Children and Youth 'deeply concerned' about allegations facing private Christian school
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth says she is deeply concerned about allegations involving the Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) scandal.
-
'Basics remain the same': Sask.’s CMHO gives advice ahead of fall COVID-19 surge
Saskatchewan’s top doctor is reminding residents not to get complacent, as the province is on the cusp of a fall COVID-19 surge.
-
Big Bin event and community education at Northlands
The City of Edmonton is giving residents the chance to get rid of large, unwanted household items and learn about city services and equipment.
-
EPS closing front counters to minor crash reports, bringing in third-party to file complaints
In an effort to streamline services, Edmonton Police Service will no longer have drivers report minor crashes at stations or call police to a scene. Instead, EPS is opening a collision reporting centre in both south and north Edmonton where motorists will file a report, including pictures, insurance information, and personal contacts.
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalization data was 'incomplete,' has been updated, BCCDC says
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 366 test-positive COVID-19 patients in hospital on Thursday, but the centre now says that total was incorrect, and should have been higher.
-
Fatal collision closes Langley Bypass, Surrey RCMP seeking video
A 40-year-old man died and a driver was taken into police custody after a collision on the Langley Bypass in Surrey Friday night.
-
MLA John Rustad says he has 'no animosity' toward BC Liberal Party after ouster
A British Columbia MLA says he holds no animosity toward the BC Liberal Party or its leader after being ousted from its caucus earlier this week.
Both franchise quarterbacks exit game in Lions win over Saskatchewan
The B.C. Lions 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium proved to be a costly one.
-
Northern, southwestern Sask. under heat warnings: Environment Canada
Large portions of northern Saskatchewan as well as the southwest corner of the province were put under heat warnings for the weekend.
-
Natural sights to see this summer in southern Sask.
As the Saskatchewan summer approaches its end, here are some of the natural sights to see and explore in the southern half of the land of the living skies.