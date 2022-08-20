Group evicted from Ottawa church and doctor faces three new murder charges: Top five stories this week

The United People of Canada refused to leave an Ottawa church after being evicted by the landlord and an eastern Ontario doctor is facing three new counts of first-degree murder.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.

Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remained at an Ottawa church after the owner of the historic property moved to evict them over unpaid rent.

A bailiff issued a "Notice of Termination of Tenant" on the front door of St. Brigid's Church on St. Patrick Street on Thursday, saying the landlord terminated the occupancy of the United People of Canada under the Commercial Tenancies Act.

The notice said the landlord terminated the lease as a result of $10,000 in unpaid rent, failure to provide proof of liability insurance and claimed the tenants are in violation of the Ontario Heritage Act.

The bailiff who issued the eviction notice on the doors of St. Brigid's Church in Lowertown told CTV News Ottawa that people refusing to leave the church are "squatting" and need to leave. But those still at the church remained defiant Friday afternoon.

"They have no lawful authority to be asking us to leave, that's our understanding and that's been confirmed with our legal team," William Komer of The United People of Canada told reporters outside the church. "We're not going to be leaving this property while we have an active lawful lease on it."

In July, The United People of Canada moved into St. Brigid's Church, saying it planned to purchase the church for its "Embassy." There were red banners hanging from the front of the church.

Documents obtained by CTV News shows the sale of St. Brigid's Church to the United People of Canada has fallen through. The church was conditionally sold to the group on June 15, but as of Aug. 12, real estate listing documents show the property was listed as "back on the market."

The United People of Canada banner remains inside St. Brigid's Church on Friday, one day after the owner of the Ottawa church moved to evict the group from the property. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)

An eastern Ontario doctor charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient in 2021 is now facing charges in the deaths of three other elderly patients.

Brian Nadler, 35, was charged in 2021 in connection with the death of 89-year-old Albert Poindinger, of Pointe-Claire, Que on March 25. Nadler worked at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital at the time.

On Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police announced Nadler was facing three additional counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of three women.

The Hawkesbury and District General Hospital says the charges are in connection to the deaths of three patients.

Nadler's lawyers said in a statement their client maintains his innocence.

"The allegations against Dr. Nadler will be vigorously defended," Brian Greenspan, David Humphrey and Naomi Lutes said Wednesday afternoon.

"All four patients died of Covid-19 and Dr. Nadler provided excellent palliative care. When the facts are fully presented, we are confident that he will be vindicated."

Dr. Brian Nadler, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of an 89-year-old Quebec man at the hospital in Hawkesbury, Ont.

Residents living along a rural road in Ottawa's west end stopped receiving mail delivery because the mailboxes are too short.

People living on Constance Lake Road say roadside delivery stopped weeks ago, but weren't initially given reasons why.

Canada Post regulations say rural mailboxes must be between 42 and 45 inches (107-114 centimetres) above the ground.

"I measured mine and it's at 37 inches," says Judd.

Judd was told that when his road was repaved back in July 2020, it raised the height of the road. However, more than two years later after no issues were raised about the height of his mailbox, his mail delivery stopped.

In a statement, Canada Post apologized to customers and said the customers’ rural mailboxes don’t comply with their safety protocols.

“We can confirm that mail delivery to some customers along Constance Lake Road in Kanata has been temporarily interrupted since last week,” the statement said. “Following recent roadwork, these customers’ rural mailboxes are no longer compliant with our safety protocols.

“Our delivery agents delivery to more than 700,000 rural mailboxes across the country and their health and safety are our top priority.”

Canada Post says it stopped mail delivery on Constance Lake Road near Dunrobin, Ont. because the mailboxes are too short. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

Former Ottawa nurse Pam Hopkins-Dargavel is in desperate need of a liver transplant, after an accidental needle prick 32 years ago is causing her liver to fail.

“It’s more difficult than I ever dreamt it would be,” says Hopkins-Dargavel. “I had a very sick patient that needed the needle capped very quickly. And I put it right through my hand.”

The patient was a hemophiliac who received Hepatitis C tainted blood, which was then transferred to Hopkins-Dargavel.

Her most recent treatment for Hepatitis C was successful, but her liver is too severely damaged to recover.

Hopkins-Dargavel has a rare blood type – type B, and can only accept a liver from anyone with blood type O+, O-, B+ or B- between the ages of 16 and 60 and in good health.

If you’d like to help, you can visit the public Facebook page for Pam’s search for a donor or the University Health Network’s Living Liver Donor Program.

Photo Courtesy of Meagan Dargavel

An Ottawa family has adopted two beagles that were among thousands freed from a facility in Virginia that was breeding them so they could be sold for drug experiments.

Animal rescue agencies in the U.S. have been looking for homes for the dogs, who the U.S. Humane Society said lived—and in some cases died—in deplorable, inhumane conditions.

Michael Frame told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron that the family drove to Massachusetts.

"We were in the facility … and they brought this fuzzy little puppy, two months old, and my wife was elbowing me saying, ‘Ask them for another one,’ and without hesitation they gave us another."

The two puppies – Wendel and Sydney – are in good health.

The U.S. Humane Society has a list of partner agencies working to help find homes for the beagles. A list is on the Humane Society’s website.