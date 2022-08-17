Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
Brian Nadler, 35, was charged in March 2021 in connection with the death of 89-year-old Albert Poindinger, of Pointe-Claire, Que. Nadler worked at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital at the time.
Police said they were investigating multiple suspicious deaths at the hospital, but never revealed how many and indicated the investigation would be lengthy.
Nadler's medical licence was suspended shortly after he was charged. He was released on bail in July 2021 with several conditions, including a ban on practicing medicine.
His lawyer said upon his initial arrest that his client maintains his innocence.
In a news release, OPP said Nadler was arrested and charged Wednesday with three additional counts of first-degree murder.
Police say the charges stem from the deaths of Claire Briere, 80, of Rigaud, Que.; Lorraine Lalande, 79, of Hawkesbury, Ont.; and Judith Lungulescu, 93, of East Hawkesbury Township, Ont.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing.
