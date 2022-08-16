Ottawa family adopts two beagles from among 4,000 destined for drug experiments
An Ottawa family has adopted two beagles that were among thousands freed from a facility in Virginia that was breeding them so they could be sold for drug experiments.
Animal rescue agencies in the U.S. have been looking for homes for the dogs, who the U.S. Humane Society said lived—and in some cases died—in deplorable, inhumane conditions.
Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA’s “Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron”, Michael Frame said he learned about the plight of the dogs from a news report.
“It came up about mid-July on our social media,” Frame said. “We have an old family beagle here and it became a topic at the dinner table about how awful this story was. Then, as we read more and more articles, the conversation became maybe we should adopt one.”
Frame said he wasn’t sure if any of the American agencies would allow a Canadian to adopt one of the dogs or if the Canada Border Services Agency would allow it into the country. He spoke to several rescue agencies before finding one that would adopt to a Canadian family.
The rescue said to come down on a Wednesday to get a dog. They ended up coming home with two.
“We hopped in the car Tuesday morning and drove down to Salem, Massachusetts,” he said. “We were in the facility … and they brought this fuzzy little puppy, two months old, and my wife was elbowing me saying, ‘Ask them for another one,’ and without hesitation they gave us another.”
He said the dogs are happy to be together, but suffer from resourcing hoarding habits because of the environment from which they were rescued. Overall, though, Frame says his two puppies—Wendell and Sydney—are in good health.
“They did tell us that they’re going to have dogs up to seven years old from that facility, and there’s a lot of them,” he said. “Though, we did have to agree that we might have one with some medical issues, which we were okay with, just to get them out of where they were.”
The puppies are already warming up to the family, Frame said.
“I have three teenage boys. Any time one of them comes home, or my wife comes home, or myself, they’re all excited and come running. It warms your heart to see them come running down the hall,” he said.
Their older dog, Jake, was a bit reticent at first, but he’s warming up to the new activity.
“The first couple of days he was very much like, ‘Who are these things and why are they in my house?’ but he’s the most gentle, docile dog I’ve ever met. He’s adapting slowly. He’s 13, so he’s used to things the way he likes them.”
Frame said he and his family wanted to do something good for these dogs.
“We weren’t really ready to bring another dog into the house until we saw that and thought maybe we could do some good,” he said. “Four thousand dogs? That’s a lot of dogs. If we can take two, at least we’re doing our little part.”
The U.S. Humane Society has a list of partner agencies working to help find homes for the beagles. A list is on the Humane Society’s website.
However, Frame said it wasn’t easy to find a group that would let a Canadian family adopt.
“It was a little bit frustrating because a lot of them wouldn’t take our application and we were pretty early in the process,” he said.
The two puppies in Ottawa are now experiencing a world of discoveries.
“It is entertaining to see them experience something new because everything is new,” Frame said. “This morning, I was watering the plants and some water splashed on one of them and he kind of panicked and jumped around because he’s never been wet.”
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Explosions refocus Ukraine war on Russian-annexed Crimea
The world's attention on Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday turned anew to the Russia-annexed occupied Crimean Peninsula, where a mysterious ammunition storage fire and explosions injuring two people was the second incident in a week to shake Moscow's sensitivities.
Statistics Canada to release July inflation reading this morning
Statistics Canada is expected to release July's inflation data this morning. Economists believe the inflation rate may have already peaked given the recent drop in gas prices, which fuelled May and June's inflation reading.
Green Canadian hydrogen not an immediate solution to Germany's energy worries
Some energy experts warn a deal to sell Canadian hydrogen to Germany will serve as only a small, far-off and expensive part of the solution to Europe's energy crisis.
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care after having a heart attack mere metres from a local ambulance station.
Minister asks Canadians not to fake travel plans to skip passport application lines
Minister of Families, Children and Social Development of Canada Karina Gould is discouraging people from making fake travel plans just to skip the line of those waiting for passports.
Economists predict a 'mild recession,' but what would that look like in Canada?
With inflation on the rise and central banks poised to increase rates, CTVNews.ca speaks with experts on whether Canada will experience a recession, and if so, what it would look like.
Canadians favour metric system despite often using imperial measurements: poll
While many Canadians don’t support moving away from the metric system of measurement, many continue to use imperial measurements in their daily lives, according to a recent online poll.
Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident
The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The medical investigator's report was made public Monday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office along with numerous reports from the FBI on the revolver and ammunition that were collected following the shooting.
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations for month of July, decrease in deaths
Nova Scotia is reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the month of July, while the number of deaths decreased compared to previous months.
-
Saint John Police investigate possible link between missing person and human remains
Rocca said an examination of dental records was being conducted Monday afternoon in hopes of identification.
-
‘I feel positive about the whole thing’: Growing number of Maritimers opting for medical assistance in dying
Five years after it was introduced in Canada, it seems more Canadians are seeking a doctor's assistance in ending their own lives.
Toronto
-
Traveller 'disheartened' to see 'mountains' of bags and lines back at Toronto Pearson
Toronto Pearson International Airport has shown signs of improvements in recent weeks, but a traveller and aviation expert says he was disheartened to see 'mountains' of bags and triple stacked security lines at the airport over the weekend.
-
CNE organizers worry safety inspectors' strike could deter attendance
As the Canadian National Exhibition prepares to return to Toronto this week, organizers say they worry ongoing labour action could deter people from attending the fair and hamper its revival following a two-year hiatus laden with financial setbacks.
-
Police investigating after shots fired near elementary school in Toronto
Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired near an elementary school in Toronto overnight.
Montreal
-
Quebec launches another COVID-19 vaccination campaign for seniors
Quebec health authorities are launching another COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign on Monday, targeting people living in CHSLDs and private seniors' residences (RPAs). The recommended interval between baseline vaccination and a first booster dose is three months or more, while the suggested interval between each subsequent booster dose is five months or more.
-
Researchers note that whales are staying in the St. Lawrence River for less time
Several experts note that the number of whales observed this summer on both sides of the St. Lawrence River is low, even though the observation season is not over.
-
Back-to-school season at Quebec colleges marked by shortage of teachers, support staff
With one week to go before the start of the new school year, the CSQ is concerned that some CEGEPs will be unable to offer certain services and even some courses due to a lack of staff.
Northern Ontario
-
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News. The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company.
-
Recycling brings North Bay record profits
Recycling not only benefits the earth, but record prices of certain recyclable products are generating some extra cash for the City of North Bay.
-
Long-time downtown Sudbury businessman running for mayor
A 72-year-old downtown Sudbury businessman has entered the pool of candidates running for mayor in the City of Greater Sudbury, bringing the number of contenders to nine.
London
-
Sarnia, Ont. police searching for missing 17-year-old girl
Police in Sarnia, Ont. are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenage girl.
-
Sunny to start Tuesday but chance of showers or thunderstorms possible
Tuesday will kick off with sunshine across the region but Environment Canada is calling for the possibility of showers or even a potential thunderstorm in the afternoon.
-
Vehicle crashes into south London cannabis store Monday evening
Multiple emergency crews responded after a vehicle crashed into a One Plant cannabis store in south London Monday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings lifted in southern Manitoba
The tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings issued in parts of southern Manitoba Monday evening have ended, though severe thunderstorm watches remain.
-
Lack of candidates in Manitoba municipalities is not healthy, outgoing Winkler mayor says
Southern Manitoba municipalities are gearing up for fall elections, but in areas where the current mayor or reeve is not running, some communities could be short on candidates.
-
Armed and barricaded situation lasted nearly 10 hours, three people charged: police
Three people have been arrested after police officers executed a search warrant, which resulted in an armed and barricaded situation that lasted almost 10 hours.
Kitchener
-
Fire in Waterloo’s University District believed to have started in carport
Investigators are still trying to determine how a fire started at a home being rented by university students in Waterloo on Sunday.
-
Low volunteer turnout has local non-for-profits feeling the pinch
As staffing shortages affect several sectors across the province, local non-for-profits say they’re facing a shortage of volunteers.
-
Parents call for transparency following WRDSB hack that saw student data accessed
Some parents are calling for the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) to disclose more details about a data hack that saw what the board describes as “certain” student information accessed.
Calgary
-
Death of 63-year-old woman at Strathmore care home declared a homicide: RCMP
The death of a 63-year-old woman last Friday at a Strathmore care home was a homicide, said Strathmore RCMP in a release issued Monday.
-
Group of Calgary artists to create mural on repurposed downtown office building
A building along Seventh Avenue S.W. will soon be decorated with a large mural.
-
Body of Calgary man recovered from B.C.'s Cultus Lake
An Alberta man drowned over the weekend at a popular lake in British Columbia, Mounties confirmed Monday.
Saskatoon
-
'There were families on the ground and people were crying': Ex-goer describes bear spray attack
Bear spray incidents at the Saskatoon Ex have prompted Prairieland Park to look at beefing up security measures at the gates.
-
Judge reserves decision in animal abuse case
A judge is reserving decision in an animal abuse case that saw a dog die after being thrown into a metal clothing rack.
-
Missing Sask. mushroom picker found dead
The search for a 74-year-old woman lost in the forest northeast of Smeaton has come to a tragic end.
Edmonton
-
Chinatown joint operations hub funded by council, as Edmonton says it waits for provincial support
City council approved a $15.2 million investment to fund a joint dispatch centre in Chinatown, with some hoping the province would help pick up the tab.
-
Edmonton river valley gondola project halted by city council
Edmonton City Council decided to halt the Prairie Sky Gondola project for the time being.
-
Driver charged in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists east of Edmonton
The 29-year-old was charged with two counts of impaired operation causing death, impaired driving and possession of an illegal substance.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver emergency room cutting hours to relieve pressure on staff
Due to mounting pressures on staff, the emergency department at Vancouver's UBC Hospital will be scaling back its hours starting Tuesday.
-
B.C. grandmother loses thousands of dollars to crook in latest scam
An 87-year-old Metro Vancouver woman was so convinced that the man on the other end of the phone was an attorney, she gave him $10,000.
-
Calls to ensure timely emergency response after another Ashcroft resident dies waiting for ambulance
For the second time in recent weeks, a resident in the village of Ashcroft has died while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. The tragedy is leading to calls for more immediate action to ensure timely emergency response in the community and across the province.
Regina
-
Regina-born actor Tatiana Maslany making MCU debut as 'She Hulk'
A Regina-born actor will be making her superhero debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) this week, playing the lead role in "She Hulk: Attorney at Law"
-
Province no longer requires SLGA permit from First Nations-owned cannabis retailers
A recent regulatory amendment now allows First Nations to operate on-reserve cannabis stores without a permit from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA). However, some First Nations do not think it will change the way current shops already operate.
-
Sask. RCMP report 1 death, 2 injuries after Highway 1 crash near Qu'Appelle
A Regina woman has died following a two vehicle collision near the town of Qu’Appelle on Highway 1.