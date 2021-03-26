OTTAWA -- Police have charged a doctor with murder as they investigate a number of suspicious deaths in Hawkesbury, Ont.

OPP officers were called to the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital Thursday evening.

Dr. Brian Nadler was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder. He appeared in court Friday.

"Dr. Nadler maintains his innocence," his lawyer Alan Brass told CTV News Ottawa. Brass said the charges against Nadler will be rigorously defended.

Police say they are investigating "a number of suspicious deaths."

A neighbour of the hospital told CTV News Ottawa there was a large police presence outside the hospital Thursday night.

Police say there is no risk to the public or patient safety and the routine activity at the hospital will not be affected by the investigation.

The Hawkesbury OPP Crime Unit is leading the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Hawkesbury is about 110 kilometres east of Ottawa.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.