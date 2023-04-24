Grieving eastern Ontario family urges drivers to slow down on Hwy. 7.

The family of Ron Guest stands in front of a tribute monument for him outside his Tweed, Ont. home after he was killed in a crash on April 17. (From left to right) Chantal Burton (step-daughter), Sheri Guest (wife), Terry Woolner (Step-son) and Dixie Guest (daughter). (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa) The family of Ron Guest stands in front of a tribute monument for him outside his Tweed, Ont. home after he was killed in a crash on April 17. (From left to right) Chantal Burton (step-daughter), Sheri Guest (wife), Terry Woolner (Step-son) and Dixie Guest (daughter). (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina