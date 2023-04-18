OPP investigating fatal crash in Tweed, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash in Tweed, Ont.

Police said the crash happened on Highway 7 in Tweed just after 3 p.m. Monday.

The initial investigation suggests the driver of an SUV, travelling eastbound, was stopped to turn left on Varty Road when another driver struck the SUV from behind. The impact from that collision pushed the SUV into oncoming traffic and head-on into a westbound pickup truck.

The 47-year-old man driving the SUV was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene. He has not been identified.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours Monday but has since reopened.