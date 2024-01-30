OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Gatineau woman, 29, accused of sex trafficking including minors, police looking for victims

    Police in Gatineau are looking for possible victims who may have been the subject of sex trafficking after the arrest of a 29-year-old woman on Jan. 26. (Gatineau police/ X) Police in Gatineau are looking for possible victims who may have been the subject of sex trafficking after the arrest of a 29-year-old woman on Jan. 26. (Gatineau police/ X)
    Police in Gatineau are looking for possible victims who may have been the subject of sex trafficking after the arrest of a 29-year-old woman on Jan. 26.

    Police say Valérie Séguin was charged when officers were called to a residence at Buckingham Avenue. They did not say what the call was about.

    The accused is facing multiple charges, including material benefit from the provision of sexual services by a person under the age of eighteen, advertising of sexual services, pimping, making threats, assault with a weapon causing bodily harm and invitation to sexual touching.

    Séguin remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

    Police believe there may be other adolescent or adult victims. The alleged sexual offences may have happened between Jan. 6 and 18.

    The investigation is ongoing and the accused could be facing additional charges.

    Anyone with information about this individual or who believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact police in Gatineau at 819 243-4636, option 5.

