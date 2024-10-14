LRT Trillium Line scores near perfect in first week of testing
The first of week of testing for Ottawa's new north-south line is going as well as hoped.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Testing began one week ago for a 14-day trial run of the Trillium Line. TransitNEXT, the consortium that built the line, needs to meet a minimum 98.5 per cent on-time performance rating during the daily testing period.
As of Sunday's trial testing, the 14-day rolling average stands at 99.6 per cent.
Despite a few issues on some vehicles this week, none of the problems dramatically affected the on-time performance of the new diesel trains.
Reliability scores released daily by OC Transpo have reached perfect or near-perfect marks, with trial running still set to conclude on Oct. 21.
The 14-day reliability testing period simulates the conditions of normal passenger service and will be followed by a seven-day second phase that looks at daily operational and maintenance scenario evaluations.
On-time performance is measured by assessing on-time departures at terminus stations for both Lines 2 and 4 – Bayview and Limebank Stations on Line 2, and South Keys and Airport stations on Line 4. Trains must depart within 30 seconds of their scheduled time.
If the 21-day testing period runs smoothly, the Trillium Line could open to the public in mid-November.
The 16-kilometre, north-south line was originally scheduled to open to the public in August 2022.
Here is a summary of the first week of testing:
Day 1: Monday Oct. 7
The Trillium Line had an on-time performance of 98.3 per cent on the first day of testing, just short of the 98.5 per cent rolling average required over the 14-day trial.
Key issues identified that caused the lower score included a minor braking issue on one of the trains and a software problem with CCTV camera functionality on two others.
Day 2: Tuesday, Oct. 8
The second day of testing had an on-time performance of 98.4 per cent, bringing the 14-day rolling average to 98.9 per cent. Four trains left their stations over the 30-second mark required to be considered on-time.
Among the key issues identified were another CCTV camera software problem on one of the trains.
Day 3: Wednesday, Oct. 9
The third day of testing had its first perfect score, with 100 per cent of the trains leaving on-time. The successful trial testing brought the 14-day rolling average to 99.3 per cent.
Day 4: Thursday, Oct. 10
The fourth day of testing had a perfect score, bringing the 14-day rolling average to 99.4 per cent.
Day 5: Friday, Oct. 11
The Trillium Line had an on-time performance of 99.4 per cent on the fifth day of testing, keeping the 14-day rolling average to 99.4 per cent.
Day 6: Saturday, Oct. 12
The sixth day of testing had a perfect score, bringing the 14-day rolling average to 99.5 per cent.
Day 7: Sunday, Oct. 13
The seventh day of testing had a perfect score, bringing the 14-day rolling average to 99.6 per cent.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP alleges Indian officials in Canada connected to extortion, homicides
The RCMP is alleging Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada engaged in clandestine activities linked to serious criminal activity in this country, including homicides and extortions.
'A threat to all of us': Eby addresses RCMP allegations Indian officials linked to Canadian homicides, extortion
B.C. NDP leader David Eby took a break from campaigning Monday to address stunning new allegations from the RCMP that Indian diplomats and consular officials are linked to violent criminal activity on Canadian soil.
Ontario police say 'escalating incidents' between high schools connected to deadly crash
'Escalating incidents' between two Hamilton high schools are believed to be connected to a car crash last week that left a 15-year-old boy dead, police say.
Father of 10-year-old girl found dead in the U.K. called police from Pakistan to say he killed her
The father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England fled to Pakistan and called U.K. police from there to say he had killed her, a jury heard Monday.
'We apologize to anyone we've offended': Bath and Body Works pulls candles over backlash
A major American retailer has stopped selling its new winter-themed candle over backlash from shoppers who said its design resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.
Airbnb guests east of Toronto steal quarter of a million dollars worth of jewelry: police
Four guests at an Airbnb east of Toronto made off with a quarter of million dollars worth of jewelry following their stay, police say.
A Southern California school plants a 'Moon Tree' grown with seeds flown in space
A so-called 'Moon Tree,' grown with seeds that were flown around the moon, was planted at a California school.
Pledges to cover fertility treatment as elections play out across Canada
As provincial elections play out in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick this month, there are pledges to provide more fertility treatment coverage.
Mass shootings share 'sketchy stories,' B.C. Conservative candidate claims in resurfaced social post
Embattled B.C. Conservative candidate Brent Chapman is under fire once again, this time for past Facebook comments casting doubt on the official accounts of mass shooting events in Canada and the U.S.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Son charged with second-degree murder in death of 71-year-old woman in Halifax
Halifax police have charged a 41-year-old man in the death of his mother.
-
Advance voting continues Tuesday in Halifax Regional Municipal Election
The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is reminding residents that the second of two advance voting days for the 2024 Municipal and Conseil scolaire acadien provincial election will take place on Tuesday.
-
Saint John singer-songwriter Ken Tobias remembered for immense talent and big heart
“Ken is a dreamer”: Saint John singer-songwriter Ken Tobias passes away at 79.
Toronto
-
Ontario police say 'escalating incidents' between high schools connected to deadly crash
'Escalating incidents' between two Hamilton high schools are believed to be connected to a car crash last week that left a 15-year-old boy dead, police say.
-
Drugs and weapons found after 911 call about altercation in Oshawa: Durham police
Durham police say two men are facing drug and weapon charges after somebody called police about a late-night altercation in Oshawa.
-
Airbnb guests east of Toronto steal quarter of a million dollars worth of jewelry: police
Four guests at an Airbnb east of Toronto made off with a quarter of million dollars worth of jewelry following their stay, police say.
Montreal
-
Possible drowning incident in Côte-Saint-Luc
Urgences-santé has confirmed that an ambulance was dispatched to a residence in Côte-Saint-Luc following reports of a possible drowning involving a man in his 60s.
-
Longueuil gets permit to go ahead with deer cull in local park that has been overrun
A Montreal suburb has received a provincial Environment Department permit to go ahead with a long-awaited white-tailed deer cull in a local park that has become overrun with them.
-
Montreal police investigating criminal fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Firefighters with the Montreal Fire Service extinguished a two-alarm fire at a vacant building in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Sunday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Man wanted in Sudbury robbery charged in 'random and isolated' stabbing attack downtown
A Greater Sudbury woman is upset about the charges laid against the man accused of attacking her son and a group of his colleagues downtown on Saturday.
-
Northwestern Ont. man charged with drug-impaired driving in head-on crash
A 36-year-old man is charged with drug-impaired and dangerous driving after a head-on crash in northwest Ontario last Thursday.
-
'We apologize to anyone we've offended': Bath and Body Works pulls candles over backlash
A major American retailer has stopped selling its new winter-themed candle over backlash from shoppers who said its design resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.
Windsor
-
37-year-old man dies after crash in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police say a 37-year-old Merlin man has died after a two-vehicle collision.
-
Windsor in Top 5 of mortgage-free homeowners in Canada: report
Windsor has the fifth highest rate of mortgage-free homeowners in Canada, according to a study by Casivoo.
-
Tecumseh getting $1.7M for critical infrastructure
The Town of Tecumseh is getting $1,789,764 from the Ontario government to help renew and rehabilitate critical infrastructure.
London
-
One dead, three injured after crash in St. Clair Township
One person has died and three others were transported to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in St. Clair Township
-
'Can play 365 days a year': 9-court indoor Pickleball Facility to open this week in London, Ont.
Smash Pickleball is the region’s only indoor facility dedicated specifically to the sport.
-
ATV rider crashes into parked vehicle in Harriston
A Harriston man has been charged after police said the operator of an ATV crashed into a vehicle parked on Queen Street South in Harrison.
Kitchener
-
K-W Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade returns
Hundreds of people bundled up to take part in a longstanding Thanksgiving Day tradition in Kitchener.
-
Elderly man killed in Guelph house fire: police
According to police, when officers arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames and were unable to make entry.
-
Kitchener teen reported missing
Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy from Kitchener.
Barrie
-
Local non-profit serves Thanksgiving meals to more than 150
The Busby Centre in Barrie held a first-ever Thanksgiving meal Monday afternoon, serving meals to more than 150 people.
-
OPP officer makes unusual discovery during traffic stop, driver charged
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
-
Study: Barrie last in mortgage-free homeowners
A recent study ranks Barrie last among large Canadian cities regarding homeowners who have paid off their mortgage.
Winnipeg
-
A Nightmare on Wardlaw Avenue: Historic house decorated for Halloween
Old buildings can be a little spooky this time of year, but none like the Boyd House in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village.
-
A love story written in the northern lights
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
-
Animal rehabilitation centre calls for pumpkin, squash seed donations
If you have leftover seeds from your squash soup or pumpkin carving, the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre is asking you to donate them instead of throwing them away.
Calgary
-
Calgary Public Library locations to reopen Wednesday with modified services
Calgary libraries will reopen on Wednesday following a cyber security breach.
-
'Affects us all': Food insecurity the focus of Thanksgiving walk in Calgary
Hundreds of Calgarians gathered together on Thanksgiving Monday to fight food insecurity with a charity walk for The Calgary Food Bank.
-
Alberta government proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar energy
The Alberta government is proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar farms that conservationists think are more about limiting renewable energy than protecting the environment.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar energy
The Alberta government is proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar farms that conservationists think are more about limiting renewable energy than protecting the environment.
-
RCMP alleges Indian officials in Canada connected to extortion, homicides
The RCMP is alleging Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada engaged in clandestine activities linked to serious criminal activity in this country, including homicides and extortions.
-
Hundreds eat Thanksgiving dinner at annual Friendship Feast put on by volunteers
Boyle Street Community Services and the Bissel Centre, Edmonton organizations that help people dealing with homelessness and poverty, partnered with the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology's culinary program to feed hundreds for the annual holiday at the downtown Boyle Street Plaza.
Regina
-
Catch a glimpse of a rare comet in the western skies over the prairies
Saskatchewan residents have just a few more days to catch a rare glimpse of a comet visible to the naked eye, streaking across the western skies at dusk.
-
Here's every candidate running in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With Saskatchewan's election set for Oct. 28, many voters may be wondering what candidates are running in their local ridings.
-
Sask Party defends Marshals Service after facing criticism from RCMP union
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is accusing the union representing RCMP members of looking after its own interests.
Saskatoon
-
Catch a glimpse of a rare comet in the western skies over the prairies
Saskatchewan residents have just a few more days to catch a rare glimpse of a comet visible to the naked eye, streaking across the western skies at dusk.
-
Here's every candidate running in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With Saskatchewan's election set for Oct. 28, many voters may be wondering what candidates are running in their local ridings.
-
Pledges to cover fertility treatment as elections play out across Canada
As provincial elections play out in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick this month, there are pledges to provide more fertility treatment coverage.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver seal joins Moo Deng, Pesto the Penguin as latest addition to viral ‘Knights of the Rotund Table’
A Vancouver Aquarium rescue seal named Biscuits has been named as one of the latest inductees to the viral TikTok trend “Knights of the Rotund Table."
-
'A threat to all of us': Eby addresses RCMP allegations Indian officials linked to Canadian homicides, extortion
B.C. NDP leader David Eby took a break from campaigning Monday to address stunning new allegations from the RCMP that Indian diplomats and consular officials are linked to violent criminal activity on Canadian soil.
-
Vancouver charity serves 2,500 Thanksgiving meals
Thanksgiving weekend is a time for many of us to connect with family, but for those less fortunate, it can be a difficult time of year.
Vancouver Island
-
Mass shootings share 'sketchy stories,' B.C. Conservative candidate claims in resurfaced social post
Embattled B.C. Conservative candidate Brent Chapman is under fire once again, this time for past Facebook comments casting doubt on the official accounts of mass shooting events in Canada and the U.S.
-
'A threat to all of us': Eby addresses RCMP allegations Indian officials linked to Canadian homicides, extortion
B.C. NDP leader David Eby took a break from campaigning Monday to address stunning new allegations from the RCMP that Indian diplomats and consular officials are linked to violent criminal activity on Canadian soil.
-
Lack of salmon may not be the problem after all for endangered orcas, report suggests
A key assumption about dwindling numbers of southern resident killer whales pins the blame on a lack of salmon, but a study out of the University of British Columbia has found they have twice the number of chinook available in summer as their much healthier cousins, the northern residents.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.