Gatineau. Que. mayor France Bélisle has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a message on Twitter, the newly elected mayor said, "My COVID test came back positive."

"I was already in isolation and in telecommuting mode since Sunday."

Bélisle says she will continue to work virtually while recovering.

"The Omicron variant is very contagious. I encourage you to get your 3rd dose of vaccine early," said Bélisle.

As of Thursday, Quebecers aged 25 and up can sign up for their COVID-19 booster shot.

Starting Friday, residents aged 18 to 24 are eligible to receive a third dose.

Last month, Ottawa mayor Jim Watson tested positive for COVID-19.