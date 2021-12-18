Ottawa mayor Jim Watson says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain in isolation.

In a tweet Saturday, Watson said he is not experiencing symptoms.

Unfortunately, my follow up COVID-19 test came back positive and I will remain in isolation for the next eight days. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and don’t have any symptoms. Please follow all @OttawaHealth guidelines, limit your contacts, and get your vaccine as soon as you can. — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) December 18, 2021

This comes just days after a member of the mayor's staff tested positive for COVID-19, causing Watson to go into isolation as a precaution. He cancelled all meetings and events and said he would remain in his home while awaiting test results.

Watson was tested early this week, with a negative result on Monday.

With Watson's positive test, he says he will remain in isolation for another eight days.

COVID-19 cases have been rising dramatically in Ottawa in recent days. Ottawa Public Health reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 309 on Friday, and 199 on Thursday.