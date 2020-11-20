OTTAWA --
Indoor dining at bars and restaurants, cinemas, theatres, gyms and fitness centres, museums and casinos will remain closed in Gatineau until the new year.
Premier Francois Legault announced the restrictions in all red zones in Quebec, including Gatineau, will continue until at least Jan. 11.
The City of Gatineau and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais moved to the maximum red level on Oct. 10. Other affected municipalities include: Cantley, Chelsea, L'Ange-Gardien, La Peche, Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette, Pontiac and Val-des-Monts.
Quebec City, Montreal, Saguenay-Lac-Saint Jean and Maurice are also in the red zone.
The measures include the closing of bars and restaurants, except for deliveries, takeout and drive-thru. Other measures include all organized sports and recreational activities are suspended.
Here are measures for the City of Gatineau under the red zone maximum restrictions:
Open
-
Schools
-
Take-out, delivery, and curbside pickup orders at restaurants
-
Businesses, stores and boutiques
-
Private professional and health services are open only for services that require an individual’s presence
-
Personal and beauty care services are maintained
-
Community organizations' services are maintained
Closed
-
Auditoriums, cinemas, theatres and museums are closed
-
Libraries, other than those in educational institutions, are closed, except lending desks
-
Dining rooms are closed
-
Bars, breweries, taverns and casinos are closed
-
Microbreweries and distilleries are closed only for their services for consumption of food or beverages on the premises
-
Saunas and spas are closed, except personal care provided therein
Sports and recreation
-
All organized sports and recreational activities are suspended
-
Activities carried out individually or in pairs are permitted, provided that participants respect the health guidelines in effect
-
Individual practice and training activities are permitted
-
Indoor sports facilities may remain open for individual activities, but dressing rooms may not be used or accessed, except to use the washroom
-
No competitions are allowed
-
Physical fitness rooms and centres are closed
Public gatherings
Prohibited
Allowed
-
Places of worship and funerals (maximum of 25 people and an attendance registry must be kept)
-
Public demonstrations and protests (masks must be worn at all times)
Private gatherings
-
All private gatherings are prohibited
Private residences
Prohibited
-
Visitors from another address
Allowed
-
A single visitor from another address for single individuals (it is recommended to always have the same person In order to limit social contact)
-
Informal caregivers
-
Individuals offering services or support
-
Labour for planned work
Inter-regional travel
-
Not recommended toward a green, yellow or orange zone and outside Québec (except for essential travel, students, workers, shared custody, freight transportation)
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond