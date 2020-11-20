OTTAWA -- Indoor dining at bars and restaurants, cinemas, theatres, gyms and fitness centres, museums and casinos will remain closed in Gatineau until the new year.

Premier Francois Legault announced the restrictions in all red zones in Quebec, including Gatineau, will continue until at least Jan. 11.

The City of Gatineau and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais moved to the maximum red level on Oct. 10. Other affected municipalities include: Cantley, Chelsea, L'Ange-Gardien, La Peche, Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette, Pontiac and Val-des-Monts.

Quebec City, Montreal, Saguenay-Lac-Saint Jean and Maurice are also in the red zone.

The measures include the closing of bars and restaurants, except for deliveries, takeout and drive-thru. Other measures include all organized sports and recreational activities are suspended.

Here are measures for the City of Gatineau under the red zone maximum restrictions:

Open

Schools

Take-out, delivery, and curbside pickup orders at restaurants

Businesses, stores and boutiques

Private professional and health services are open only for services that require an individual’s presence

Personal and beauty care services are maintained

Community organizations' services are maintained

Closed

Auditoriums, cinemas, theatres and museums are closed

Libraries, other than those in educational institutions, are closed, except lending desks

Dining rooms are closed

Bars, breweries, taverns and casinos are closed

Microbreweries and distilleries are closed only for their services for consumption of food or beverages on the premises

Saunas and spas are closed, except personal care provided therein

Sports and recreation

All organized sports and recreational activities are suspended

Activities carried out individually or in pairs are permitted, provided that participants respect the health guidelines in effect

Individual practice and training activities are permitted

Indoor sports facilities may remain open for individual activities, but dressing rooms may not be used or accessed, except to use the washroom

No competitions are allowed

Physical fitness rooms and centres are closed

Public gatherings

Prohibited

Most public gatherings

Allowed

Places of worship and funerals (maximum of 25 people and an attendance registry must be kept)

Public demonstrations and protests (masks must be worn at all times)

Private gatherings

All private gatherings are prohibited

Private residences

Prohibited

Visitors from another address

Allowed

A single visitor from another address for single individuals (it is recommended to always have the same person In order to limit social contact)

Informal caregivers

Individuals offering services or support

Labour for planned work

Inter-regional travel

Not recommended toward a green, yellow or orange zone and outside Québec (except for essential travel, students, workers, shared custody, freight transportation)

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond