OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver crashes into a tree after falling asleep at the wheel in Chelsea, Que., police say

    Police in western Quebec say a vehicle crashed into a tree and rolled over on chem de la Montagne in Chelsea, Que. on Thursday. (MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police/release) Police in western Quebec say a vehicle crashed into a tree and rolled over on chem de la Montagne in Chelsea, Que. on Thursday. (MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police/release)
    A driver in western Quebec escaped injuries after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing the vehicle into a tree, according to police.

    Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on chem de la Montagne in Chelsea, Que. just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

    The MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police say the vehicle left the road and struck a tree, then rolled over onto its roof.

    The 57-year-old driving the vehicle was the only person onboard at the time of the crash.

    "He says he fell asleep at the wheel," police said.

    No injuries were reported.

