Driver crashes into a tree after falling asleep at the wheel in Chelsea, Que., police say

A driver in western Quebec escaped injuries after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing the vehicle into a tree, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on chem de la Montagne in Chelsea, Que. just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police say the vehicle left the road and struck a tree, then rolled over onto its roof.

The 57-year-old driving the vehicle was the only person onboard at the time of the crash.

"He says he fell asleep at the wheel," police said.

No injuries were reported.