OTTAWA -- The City of Gatineau and parts of the Outaouais are moving into the "red zone" under Quebec's COVID-19 guidelines.

A press release from Outaouais public health agency, the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO), made the announcement on Saturday.

"The CISSS de l'Outaouais confirms today that the city of Gatineau and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais is now going to the maximum red level. The significant increase in cases of COVID-19 in recent days and weeks in connection with a growing number of outbreaks in the Outaouais justified this level change," the press release said in French.

Other affected municipalities include:

Cantley

Chelsea

L'Ange-Gardien

La Pêche

Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette

Pontiac

Val-des-Monts

"For these sectors, it is now not recommended to make non-essential trips between red, orange or yellow areas and outside of Quebec. Most of the other measures will come into effect on Sunday, Oct. 11, so starting tonight at 12:01 a.m., such as the closing of bars, theaters, restaurants, except for deliveries, take-out or drive-thru, and other places concerned. However, certain measures, in particular those concerning schools and sports, will come into effect on Thursday, Oct. 15," the statement said.

Those who have symptoms or concerns about COVID-19 are asked to first complete the online symptom self-assessment tool and, if necessary, contact the dedicated information line at 1-877-644-4545.

Here are measures coming into force in the following days:

Private residences

Prohibited

Visitors from another address

Allowed

A single visitor from another address for single individuals (it is recommended to always have the same person In order to limit social contact)

Informal caregivers

Individuals offering services or support

Labour for planned work

Long-term care homes, retirement homes, and other seniors' residences

Allowed

Visits for humanitarian purposes

Visits by informal caregivers (one person at a time and a maximum of two people per day in long-term care homes)

Preschools and elementary schools

Only one stable class group is permitted at all times, with no physical distancing required

Students from different class groups must stay 2 metres apart when moving around in common areas

Extracurricular activities are suspended

Field trips and interscholastic activities are suspended

Special pedagogical projects may continue as long as the principle of stable class groups is respected. If this is not possible, a 2-metre distance between students from different stable class groups must be maintained at all times, and the health guidelines must be strictly respected

The same rules apply to sports activities organized by schools and associations

Room loans and rentals are suspended

Wearing a procedural mask is mandatory for all school staff at all times

School visitors must be kept to a minimum

School daycare services are organized based on the principle of stable class groups or by creating subgroups, with a 2-metre physical distance between groups

Students eat lunch with their stable class group

Secondary schools

All students must wear a face covering at all times in the school and on the school grounds

Extracurricular activities are suspended

Field trips and interscholastic activities are suspended

Special pedagogical projects may continue as long as the principle of stable class groups is respected. If this is not possible, a 2-metre distance between students from different stable class groups must be maintained at all times, and the health guidelines must be strictly respected

The same rules apply to sports activities organized by schools and associations

Room loans and rentals are suspended

Wearing a procedural mask is mandatory for all school staff at all times

School visitors must be kept to a minimum

Students eat lunch with their stable class group

Secondary IV and V students attend in-person classes one day out of two. This does not apply to students with disabilities, social maladjustments or learning difficulties who are enrolled in specialized schools, special education classes or the Work-Oriented Training Path

Optional courses must take place with 2 metres of distance between students from different stable class groups or be offered through distance education

Adult general education and vocational training

Students must wear a face covering at all times, except when seated in a classroom where a physical distance of 2 metres between individuals is maintained

School staff must wear a procedural mask at all times, except in classrooms if they remain 2 metres away from students

Distance learning should be prioritized for programs that are best suited to it

In-school attendance should be prioritized for students with special needs or who are at risk of dropping out of school

Extracurricular activities and field trips are suspended

Higher education

As many activities as possible should be offered through distance learning

In-class activities are allowed if students’ presence is essential for the acquisition or evaluation of learning

Internships and labs can continue

Libraries will remain open only to permit access to the circulation desk and individual workspaces

Sports and recreation

All organized sports and recreational activities are suspended

Activities carried out individually or in pairs are permitted, provided that participants respect the health guidelines in effect

Individual practice and training activities are permitted

Indoor sports facilities may remain open for individual activities, but dressing rooms may not be used or accessed, except to use the washroom

No competitions are allowed

Physical fitness rooms and centres are closed

Public gatherings

Prohibited

Most public gatherings

Allowed

Places of worship and funerals (maximum of 25 people and an attendance registry must be kept)

Public demonstrations and protests (masks must be worn at all times)

Private gatherings

All private gatherings are prohibited

Inter-regional travel

Not recommended toward a green, yellow or orange zone and outside Québec (except for essential travel, students, workers, shared custody, freight transportation)

Closures

Auditoriums, cinemas, theatres and museums are closed

Libraries, other than those in educational institutions, are closed, except lending desks

Dining rooms are closed

Bars, breweries, taverns and casinos are closed

Microbreweries and distilleries are closed only for their services for consumption of food or beverages on the premises

Saunas and spas are closed, except personal care provided therein

Remaining open