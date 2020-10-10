Advertisement
Gatineau, parts of Outaouais move to COVID-19 'red zone' on Sunday
OTTAWA -- The City of Gatineau and parts of the Outaouais are moving into the "red zone" under Quebec's COVID-19 guidelines.
A press release from Outaouais public health agency, the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO), made the announcement on Saturday.
"The CISSS de l'Outaouais confirms today that the city of Gatineau and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais is now going to the maximum red level. The significant increase in cases of COVID-19 in recent days and weeks in connection with a growing number of outbreaks in the Outaouais justified this level change," the press release said in French.
Other affected municipalities include:
- Cantley
- Chelsea
- L'Ange-Gardien
- La Pêche
- Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette
- Pontiac
- Val-des-Monts
"For these sectors, it is now not recommended to make non-essential trips between red, orange or yellow areas and outside of Quebec. Most of the other measures will come into effect on Sunday, Oct. 11, so starting tonight at 12:01 a.m., such as the closing of bars, theaters, restaurants, except for deliveries, take-out or drive-thru, and other places concerned. However, certain measures, in particular those concerning schools and sports, will come into effect on Thursday, Oct. 15," the statement said.
Those who have symptoms or concerns about COVID-19 are asked to first complete the online symptom self-assessment tool and, if necessary, contact the dedicated information line at 1-877-644-4545.
Here are measures coming into force in the following days:
Private residences
Prohibited
- Visitors from another address
Allowed
- A single visitor from another address for single individuals (it is recommended to always have the same person In order to limit social contact)
- Informal caregivers
- Individuals offering services or support
- Labour for planned work
Long-term care homes, retirement homes, and other seniors' residences
Allowed
- Visits for humanitarian purposes
- Visits by informal caregivers (one person at a time and a maximum of two people per day in long-term care homes)
Preschools and elementary schools
- Only one stable class group is permitted at all times, with no physical distancing required
- Students from different class groups must stay 2 metres apart when moving around in common areas
- Extracurricular activities are suspended
- Field trips and interscholastic activities are suspended
- Special pedagogical projects may continue as long as the principle of stable class groups is respected. If this is not possible, a 2-metre distance between students from different stable class groups must be maintained at all times, and the health guidelines must be strictly respected
- The same rules apply to sports activities organized by schools and associations
- Room loans and rentals are suspended
- Wearing a procedural mask is mandatory for all school staff at all times
- School visitors must be kept to a minimum
- School daycare services are organized based on the principle of stable class groups or by creating subgroups, with a 2-metre physical distance between groups
- Students eat lunch with their stable class group
Secondary schools
- All students must wear a face covering at all times in the school and on the school grounds
- Extracurricular activities are suspended
- Field trips and interscholastic activities are suspended
- Special pedagogical projects may continue as long as the principle of stable class groups is respected. If this is not possible, a 2-metre distance between students from different stable class groups must be maintained at all times, and the health guidelines must be strictly respected
- The same rules apply to sports activities organized by schools and associations
- Room loans and rentals are suspended
- Wearing a procedural mask is mandatory for all school staff at all times
- School visitors must be kept to a minimum
- Students eat lunch with their stable class group
- Secondary IV and V students attend in-person classes one day out of two. This does not apply to students with disabilities, social maladjustments or learning difficulties who are enrolled in specialized schools, special education classes or the Work-Oriented Training Path
- Optional courses must take place with 2 metres of distance between students from different stable class groups or be offered through distance education
Adult general education and vocational training
- Students must wear a face covering at all times, except when seated in a classroom where a physical distance of 2 metres between individuals is maintained
- School staff must wear a procedural mask at all times, except in classrooms if they remain 2 metres away from students
- Distance learning should be prioritized for programs that are best suited to it
- In-school attendance should be prioritized for students with special needs or who are at risk of dropping out of school
- Extracurricular activities and field trips are suspended
Higher education
- As many activities as possible should be offered through distance learning
- In-class activities are allowed if students’ presence is essential for the acquisition or evaluation of learning
- Internships and labs can continue
- Libraries will remain open only to permit access to the circulation desk and individual workspaces
Sports and recreation
- All organized sports and recreational activities are suspended
- Activities carried out individually or in pairs are permitted, provided that participants respect the health guidelines in effect
- Individual practice and training activities are permitted
- Indoor sports facilities may remain open for individual activities, but dressing rooms may not be used or accessed, except to use the washroom
- No competitions are allowed
- Physical fitness rooms and centres are closed
Public gatherings
Prohibited
- Most public gatherings
Allowed
- Places of worship and funerals (maximum of 25 people and an attendance registry must be kept)
- Public demonstrations and protests (masks must be worn at all times)
Private gatherings
- All private gatherings are prohibited
Inter-regional travel
- Not recommended toward a green, yellow or orange zone and outside Québec (except for essential travel, students, workers, shared custody, freight transportation)
Closures
- Auditoriums, cinemas, theatres and museums are closed
- Libraries, other than those in educational institutions, are closed, except lending desks
- Dining rooms are closed
- Bars, breweries, taverns and casinos are closed
- Microbreweries and distilleries are closed only for their services for consumption of food or beverages on the premises
- Saunas and spas are closed, except personal care provided therein
Remaining open
- Schools
- Take-out, delivery, and curbside pickup orders at restaurants
- Businesses, stores and boutiques
- Private professional and health services are open only for services that require an individual’s presence
- Personal and beauty care services are maintained
- Community organizations' services are maintained