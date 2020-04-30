GATINEAU, QC. -- Gatineau Fire says firefighters responded to a forest fire near Buckingham Wednesday evening.

According to a press release sent Thursday morning, the fire, near rue Georges, was about 200 feet wide by 800 feet long.

Fire officials say no buildings were damaged.

Quebec's forest fire agency, SOPFEU, will be responding Thursday morning to confirm the fire is out.

No one has been reported hurt.