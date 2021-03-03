Advertisement
Police charge former Ottawa man with sexual assault
Published Wednesday, March 3, 2021 2:52PM EST
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have charged a former Ottawa man with sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident that took place in the city about five years ago.
In a release, police said the incident happened between 2014 and 2016 at the accused's home in Ottawa and involved a five-year-old boy.
On Wednesday, Tahar El Hadj Kacem, 64, of Mont-Laurier, Que. was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.
Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the sexual assault and child abuse unit or Crime Stoppers.