OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have charged a former Ottawa man with sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident that took place in the city about five years ago.

In a release, police said the incident happened between 2014 and 2016 at the accused's home in Ottawa and involved a five-year-old boy.

On Wednesday, Tahar El Hadj Kacem, 64, of Mont-Laurier, Que. was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the sexual assault and child abuse unit or Crime Stoppers.