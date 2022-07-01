Gas prices to drop 17 cents a litre over two days in Ottawa

Gas prices to drop 17 cents a litre over two days in Ottawa

Gas selling for 193.9 cents a litre in Ottawa on Canada Day following an 11 cent decrease in prices. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa) Gas selling for 193.9 cents a litre in Ottawa on Canada Day following an 11 cent decrease in prices. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trial for WNBA star Brittney Griner opens in Russian court

American basketball star Brittney Griner went on trial Friday, 4 1/2 months after her arrest on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for a Russian team, in a case that unfolded amid tense relations between Moscow and Washington.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina