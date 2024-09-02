OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • G2 driver going 182 km/h on Highway 401 in south Dundas facing charges: OPP

    A G2 driver has been charged with stunt driving after being caught going 82 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 401 in the Township of South Dundas. (OPP/ X) A G2 driver has been charged with stunt driving after being caught going 82 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 401 in the Township of South Dundas. (OPP/ X)
    A G2 driver has been charged with stunt driving after being caught going 72 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 401 in the Township of South Dundas, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    The driver was stopped after clocking 182 km/h this long weekend, the OPP said in a post on X.

    As a result, the vehicle was impounded at roadside and the driver is facing a driver's licence suspension.

    The driver is also scheduled to appear in court. Police did not say when.

