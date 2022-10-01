Frost advisory issued for Ottawa with temperatures dropping near 0 C

A frost advisory has been issued for the city of Ottawa, with temperatures expected to drop near the freezing mark overnight.

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Ottawa, warning frost may damage some crops and plants.

"Frost is expected again Sunday night, with temperatures likely 1 or 2 degrees cooler than tonight," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees."

The frost advisory also covers Prescott and Russell, Cornwall and Morrisburg and Smiths Falls and Lanark.

The forecast calls for a cloudy evening in Ottawa, with skies clearing overnight. Low plus 1 C, with patchy frost.

Sunday is looking sunny, but cooler than normal with a high of 13 C. The normal high for this time of year is 16 C.

Sunshine to start the work week on Monday, with a high of 16 C.

The low for both Sunday night and Monday night will be near the freezing mark.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures slightly above normal.