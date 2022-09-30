What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

For events on Friday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, click here.

Just a reminder, the Queensway is closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood avenues all weekend for construction.

PANDA GAME

The Carleton Ravens and the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees meet in the 53rd Panda Game on Saturday.

Kick off is 12 p.m. at TD Place.

The game is sold out.

OTTAWA SENATORS

The Ottawa Senators host the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night in NHL exhibition action.

Game time is 7 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre.

For tickets, visit the Ottawa Senators website.

OTTAWA 67'S

The Ottawa 67's kick off a new OHL season this weekend.

The 67's host the Erie Otters Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at TD Place.

For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.

METCALFE FAIR

The 166th edition of the Metcalfe Fair is this weekend in Metcalfe.

The fair includes a return of the Metcalfe Fair Fiddling and Step Dancing Competition, along with a midway, demolition derby, exhibition halls, entertainment and more.

For more information, visit metcalfefair.com.

TAGWAGI FESTIVAL

Celebrate Tagwagi (Fall) at Mādahòkì Farm in Ottawa this weekend.

Everyone is invited to reconnect with the land while learning about Indigenous traditions during the change of season. The festival includes Indigenous programming, an Indigenous Makers and Farmers Market, interactive creative workshops, culinary delights and more.

For more information, visit https://indigenous-experiences.ca/tagwagi-fall-festival/

FALL RHAPSODY

Checkout the vibrant colours taking over Ottawa-Gatineau during the NCC's Fall Rhapsody.

The fall colours are on display in Gatineau Park, in downtown Ottawa and across the Greenbelt.

The NCC is running a free shuttle bus on Saturday and Sunday from the Canadian War Museum and the Canadian Museum of History to Gatineau Park.

For information on the NCC's activities, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/events/fall-rhapsody

SAUNDER'S FRIGHTFEST

Frightfest returns to Saunders Farm for the Haunting Season.

Checkout multiple haunted attractions, street theatre, fresh food and homemade confections.

Frightfest runs until Halloween night.

For more information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.

SKREAMERS

Skreamers is alive for another Halloween season at Proulx Farm on O'Toole Road in Ottawa.

Take a ride on the wild wagon through the border forest and then stroll through the Side Laboratory and Front Barn.

SKreamers runs until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit skreamers.ca.

PUMPKINFERNO

Pumpkinferno is back at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

Take a tour through the outdoor art exhibit to see over 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins all lit at night along a kilometre long path in the 19th century backdrop.

Pumpkinferno runs until Oct. 30.

For more information, visit uppercanadavillage.com.

A snapshot of a display at the 2021 Pumpkinferno event at Upper Canada Village. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

NATIONAL ARTS CENTRE ORCHESTRA

The NAC Orchestra presents, "And the Award Goes to…"

Join the NAC Orchestra for an evening of unforgettable classics from Oscar-winning and nominated films like Star Wars, Harry Potter, La La Land, and more.

Concerts are set for Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30534

VAN GOGH 360

Van Gogh 360 is a "breathtaking way" to appreciate over 300 of the artist's work of art.

Pieces include "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and "Café Terrace at Night."

Van Gogh 360 continues until Oct. 8 at Aberdeen Pavilion.

For more information, visit https://vangogh360.com/.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

WEEKEND BIKE DAYS

The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation from 8 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. on Sunday. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.

The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph

CRANIUM FESTIVAL

The Cranium Festival takes place Friday and Saturday at the Bronson Centre.

For more information, visit https://craniumfestival.com/.

GREAT CANADIAN THEATRE COMPANY

It's the final weekend to see The Chemical Valley Project at the Great Canadian Theatre Company.

For tickets, visit gctc.ca.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

CARP FARMERS MARKET

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.

Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

METCALFE FARMERS MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.

Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.

FALL FUN ON THE FARM

The Log Farm invites you to enjoy Fall Fun at the Farm.

Enjoy wagon rides, corn maze, scarecrows, pumpkins and more.

For more information, visit https://thelogfarm.com/.

CANNAMORE ORCHARD

Checkout Family Activity Weekends at Cannamore Orchard.

Go for a ride on the covered wagon, ride the famous cow-train, play in the family activity area and walk through the orchard.

For more information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/

PUMPKIN SEASON

Pumpkin season is underway at Saunders Farm.

Don't miss the jumbo jumpers, hedge mazes, play structure, haunted hayride and more.

For more information, visit saundersfarm.com.

WHISKY OTTAWA

It's more whiskies under one roof than ever seen before in Ottawa.

Whisky Ottawa Festival is this weekend.

For more information, visit whiskeyottawa.ca

OTTAWA DOLLS AND MINATURES SHOW

The Ottawa Dolls and Miniatures Show is Sunday at the Nepean Sportsplex.

Dolls and miniatures will be for sale, and proceeds from the door will support the Ottawa Food Bank.

UNIVERSITY SPORTS

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's volleyball team hosts its preseason classic this weekend at uOttawa. The tournament runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Montpetit Hall.

The University of Ottawa faces Carleton University in men's rugby on Friday at 4 p.m. The game is at Terrain Matt Anthony Field. The Gee-Gees face the Ravens in women's rugby at 7:30 p.m.

The Gee-Gees and Ravens meet in women's soccer action on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game is at Carleton University.

The Carleton Ravens women's hockey team faces Nipissing Friday night at 7 p.m. The game is at the Ravens Ice House.

The Carleton Ravens women's basketball team hosts its pre-season tournament this weekend at the Ravens Nest. Games are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.