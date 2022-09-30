What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
For events on Friday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, click here.
Just a reminder, the Queensway is closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood avenues all weekend for construction.
PANDA GAME
The Carleton Ravens and the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees meet in the 53rd Panda Game on Saturday.
Kick off is 12 p.m. at TD Place.
The game is sold out.
OTTAWA SENATORS
The Ottawa Senators host the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night in NHL exhibition action.
Game time is 7 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre.
For tickets, visit the Ottawa Senators website.
OTTAWA 67'S
The Ottawa 67's kick off a new OHL season this weekend.
The 67's host the Erie Otters Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at TD Place.
For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.
METCALFE FAIR
The 166th edition of the Metcalfe Fair is this weekend in Metcalfe.
The fair includes a return of the Metcalfe Fair Fiddling and Step Dancing Competition, along with a midway, demolition derby, exhibition halls, entertainment and more.
For more information, visit metcalfefair.com.
TAGWAGI FESTIVAL
Celebrate Tagwagi (Fall) at Mādahòkì Farm in Ottawa this weekend.
Everyone is invited to reconnect with the land while learning about Indigenous traditions during the change of season. The festival includes Indigenous programming, an Indigenous Makers and Farmers Market, interactive creative workshops, culinary delights and more.
For more information, visit https://indigenous-experiences.ca/tagwagi-fall-festival/
FALL RHAPSODY
Checkout the vibrant colours taking over Ottawa-Gatineau during the NCC's Fall Rhapsody.
The fall colours are on display in Gatineau Park, in downtown Ottawa and across the Greenbelt.
The NCC is running a free shuttle bus on Saturday and Sunday from the Canadian War Museum and the Canadian Museum of History to Gatineau Park.
For information on the NCC's activities, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/events/fall-rhapsody
SAUNDER'S FRIGHTFEST
Frightfest returns to Saunders Farm for the Haunting Season.
Checkout multiple haunted attractions, street theatre, fresh food and homemade confections.
Frightfest runs until Halloween night.
For more information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.
SKREAMERS
Skreamers is alive for another Halloween season at Proulx Farm on O'Toole Road in Ottawa.
Take a ride on the wild wagon through the border forest and then stroll through the Side Laboratory and Front Barn.
SKreamers runs until Oct. 31.
For more information, visit skreamers.ca.
PUMPKINFERNO
Pumpkinferno is back at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.
Take a tour through the outdoor art exhibit to see over 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins all lit at night along a kilometre long path in the 19th century backdrop.
Pumpkinferno runs until Oct. 30.
For more information, visit uppercanadavillage.com.
A snapshot of a display at the 2021 Pumpkinferno event at Upper Canada Village. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
NATIONAL ARTS CENTRE ORCHESTRA
The NAC Orchestra presents, "And the Award Goes to…"
Join the NAC Orchestra for an evening of unforgettable classics from Oscar-winning and nominated films like Star Wars, Harry Potter, La La Land, and more.
Concerts are set for Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30534
VAN GOGH 360
Van Gogh 360 is a "breathtaking way" to appreciate over 300 of the artist's work of art.
Pieces include "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and "Café Terrace at Night."
Van Gogh 360 continues until Oct. 8 at Aberdeen Pavilion.
For more information, visit https://vangogh360.com/.
MUSEUMS
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday. (Free admission on Friday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation)
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday (Free admission on Friday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation)
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday (Free admission on Friday to mark of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation)
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday (Free admission on Friday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation)
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday (Free admission on Friday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation)
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday, Sunday (Free admission on Friday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation)
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday, Sunday (Free admission on Friday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation)
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (Free admission on Friday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation)
WEEKEND BIKE DAYS
The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue.
Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation from 8 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. on Sunday. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.
The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:
Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.
Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph
CRANIUM FESTIVAL
The Cranium Festival takes place Friday and Saturday at the Bronson Centre.
For more information, visit https://craniumfestival.com/.
GREAT CANADIAN THEATRE COMPANY
It's the final weekend to see The Chemical Valley Project at the Great Canadian Theatre Company.
For tickets, visit gctc.ca.
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
CARP FARMERS MARKET
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.
Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.
METCALFE FARMERS MARKET
The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.
BARRHAVEN MARKET
The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.
Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.
BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET
The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.
FALL FUN ON THE FARM
The Log Farm invites you to enjoy Fall Fun at the Farm.
Enjoy wagon rides, corn maze, scarecrows, pumpkins and more.
For more information, visit https://thelogfarm.com/.
CANNAMORE ORCHARD
Checkout Family Activity Weekends at Cannamore Orchard.
Go for a ride on the covered wagon, ride the famous cow-train, play in the family activity area and walk through the orchard.
For more information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/
PUMPKIN SEASON
Pumpkin season is underway at Saunders Farm.
Don't miss the jumbo jumpers, hedge mazes, play structure, haunted hayride and more.
For more information, visit saundersfarm.com.
WHISKY OTTAWA
It's more whiskies under one roof than ever seen before in Ottawa.
Whisky Ottawa Festival is this weekend.
For more information, visit whiskeyottawa.ca
OTTAWA DOLLS AND MINATURES SHOW
The Ottawa Dolls and Miniatures Show is Sunday at the Nepean Sportsplex.
Dolls and miniatures will be for sale, and proceeds from the door will support the Ottawa Food Bank.
UNIVERSITY SPORTS
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's volleyball team hosts its preseason classic this weekend at uOttawa. The tournament runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Montpetit Hall.
The University of Ottawa faces Carleton University in men's rugby on Friday at 4 p.m. The game is at Terrain Matt Anthony Field. The Gee-Gees face the Ravens in women's rugby at 7:30 p.m.
The Gee-Gees and Ravens meet in women's soccer action on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game is at Carleton University.
The Carleton Ravens women's hockey team faces Nipissing Friday night at 7 p.m. The game is at the Ravens Ice House.
The Carleton Ravens women's basketball team hosts its pre-season tournament this weekend at the Ravens Nest. Games are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The noise was deafening': Snowbirds, Canadian travellers describe what Hurricane Ian was like
As Hurricane Ian rips through Florida, the immense destruction is also being felt by Canadian property owners, also known as snowbirds. For those who rode out the storm, it may be a long wait until they can book a flight home.
Can this surgery model help shorten wait times and provide better care?
Team-based care is more efficient and benefits both patients and surgeons, so it should be widely adopted across surgical specialties, some surgeons say.
'Street shark': Video captured as Hurricane Ian struck Florida shows mystery fish in flooded backyard
Photos and videos of sharks and other marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters make for popular hoaxes during massive storms. But a cellphone video filmed during Hurricane Ian's assault on southwest Florida isn't just another fish story.
Study finds that climate change added 10 per cent to Hurricane Ian's rainfall
Climate change added at least 10 per cent more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm shows.
Many trapped in Florida as Hurricane Ian heads toward South Carolina
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina.
Russian oligarch charged in U.S. evaded sanctions to deliver flowers to Canadian: FBI
A Russian oligarch indicted in the United States Thursday for conspiring to circumvent its sanctions regime stands accused of, among other things, having flowers delivered to a former member of Parliament in Canada.
New campaign calling for psychotherapy to be exempt of GST/HST like other mental health services
While social workers and psychologists can offer tax-free services, bureaucratic confusion over the titles of counselling therapists and psychotherapists means they are the only mental health professionals who have to charge GST/HST, something a new campaign is looking to change.
Convicted bombmaker escaped U.S. prison without his absence being noted for 4 days
Authorities say they are investigating how a convicted bombmaker was able to easily escape from a Nevada prison without anyone noticing for four days, before a tip led to his capture at a transit centre in Las Vegas Wednesday night as he prepared to board a bus out of town.
Why home insurance will get more expensive for all of us and unaffordable for some, according to experts
As extreme weather events such as Hurricane Fiona become more severe and common, experts say that could result in more expensive home insurance in the long term and are calling for a national flood insurance program.
Atlantic
-
'Patience is wearing thin,' for Maritimers who question if utilities ready for storms
Some Maritimers who lost power for days after post-tropical storm Fiona are questioning whether power utilities have properly prepared their grids for the powerful storms that are increasingly battering the region.
-
'This is our top priority': Nova Scotia Power continues efforts to get the province back online following Fiona
As Nova Scotia continues its clean up and restoration efforts after post-tropical storm Fiona left damage throughout the province, the focus remains on clearing trees and debris and getting the province back online.
-
Financial relief on the way for Nova Scotians affected by Fiona
Nova Scotians in need of financial aid following post-tropical storm Fiona can now apply for assistance from the provincial government.
Toronto
-
Sunwing flight attendant says she saved passenger's life mid-air as pilot made emergency landing in Toronto
A Sunwing flight attendant saved a passenger's life who went into cardiac arrest as a pilot made an emergency landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week.
-
Toronto councillor Michael Thompson charged with sexual assault, his lawyer says
Toronto city councillor Michael Thompson has been charged with sexual assault, his lawyer has told CP24.
-
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Etobicoke
One person has died after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in Etobicoke.
Montreal
-
'I can't live that way': Montreal man seeking medically assisted death due to home care conditions
A 66-year-old Montreal man who is quadriplegic says he is seeking medical assistance in dying because changes to his home care services are causing him relentless pain and discomfort.
-
Quebec election: Minister could remain in cabinet despite comments about immigrants
Despite his widely denounced comments about immigrants, Quebec Immigration Minister Jean Boulet could keep a seat in cabinet if the Coalition Avenir Quebec is re-elected Monday, leader Francois Legault said Thursday.
-
Wanted: Elections Quebec still searching for poll workers 4 days before voting day
Elections Quebec says it is still looking to hire poll workers to fill vacancies in seven ridings across the province, including the Island of Montreal, with just four days left before voting day.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury event supports Iranians protesting woman's death at the hands of the morality police
A protest planned Saturday in Sudbury is related to the situation in Iran, where a young woman died in custody after being arrested by that country's morality police.
-
North Bay OPP looking for suspect who approached child at school bus stop
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a suspect who tried to get a student to get in his car this week in East Ferris.
-
Sault Area Hospital gets funding for cardiac care
Sault Area Hospital’s cardiac care unit is getting a financial boost from the province.
London
-
OPP investigating after serious multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401
OPP are on the scene of a serious crash involving four vehicles in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 just south of London, Ont. that sent six people to hospital, one with suspected life-threatening injuries.
-
Western University students demand change after professor uses racial slur during lecture
Law students at Western University are demanding change after a professor used a racial slur during a lecture earlier this week. During a first-year law lecture on Tuesday, a professor was explaining the specifics of a legal case that used the N word, and while explaining the case to her students, the professor read the word aloud in its entirety.
-
Pet beagle ingests cocaine while on neighbourhood walk, leads to emergency vet care nightmare
Beagle cross Feldman plays in his backyard oasis in London, Ont.’s Old South neighbourhood, and is doing much better on Thursday. Just a few days earlier, the two-year-old had a brush with death.
Winnipeg
-
Murray denies sexual harassment claims, apologizes to Pembina Institute
Winnipeg's leading mayoral candidate is apologizing for his leadership style at a previous job, and denying recent sexual harassment allegations.
-
HSC nurses meeting with health minister about ER staff shortages
Staffing shortages at Winnipeg's emergency rooms and urgent care centres are still translating into longer wait times for emergency care, with nurses being brought in from other departments to help with the workload.
-
Winnipeg man who fatally stabbed his 3-year-old daughter ineligible for parole for 18 years
A Winnipeg father who fatally stabbed his three-year-old daughter won’t be eligible for parole for 18 years, a judge ruled Thursday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Reports of pedestrian struck by train along Kitchener GO line
The Kitchener GO line is being held after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a train Thursday night.
-
Medical expert takes the stand in trial of Kitchener, Ont. neurologist
The trial of former Kitchener neurologist, Jeffrey Sloka, who is facing dozens of sexual assault charges, continued in court Thursday.
-
Two eastbound Highway 401 lanes closed after crash
A collision on Highway 401 has closed the two left lanes, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Calgary
-
Tegan and Sara bring 'love letter to the '90s' to Calgary with High School première
Calgary's own Tegan and Sara call their upcoming Amazon series a "love letter to the '90s."
-
Is Kenney's plan working? Alberta reports positive net migration
The number of people moving to Alberta is outpacing those who are leaving by a margin not seen in nearly eight years and some new residents are celebrating their choice to move.
-
2-year-old girl fatally injured in southeast Calgary neighbourhood, man in custody
An investigation is underway into the suspected Thursday morning homicide of a little girl in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police locate human remains on first day of search for missing woman
Saskatoon police may have located the remains of a Saskatoon woman who has been missing since September 2020.
-
Sask. stabbing rampage victim says she feels 'blessed' to be alive
A 26-year-old woman injured in a stabbing rampage on James Smith Cree Nation says she doesn’t know why she was attacked.
-
Woman found dead in Warman home had tape covering her mouth with accused’s finger prints: RCMP witness
Pictures of a woman’s body were projected on a screen at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench on the fourth day of a murder trial.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man claims he was scammed out of $450K on crypto deal
A resident of south Edmonton fought back tears Thursday as he described how he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars on a cryptocurrency investment that he is now certain was a scam.
-
Alberta doctors, government sign new funding agreement
After several years of negotiations, Alberta doctors and the province have reached an agreement.
-
'Feeling pretty dire': Downtown coalition implores change to make Edmonton's core safer
A group of downtown Edmonton business owners and neighbourhood leaders says the core desperately requires safety solutions, or the area is at risk of permanently losing investment.
Vancouver
-
'National embarrassment': Aviation event scheduled for this weekend unexpectedly grounded
An annual event that hopes to inspire young girls to take an interest in aviation has been postponed indefinitely.
-
B.C. preschool apologizes over headdress craft for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
An Indigenous mother in B.C. is speaking out after her son’s preschool sent students home with a culturally insensitive craft ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, being marked Friday.
-
Creative or unrealistic? Ken Sim's ABC party releases full platform, promises to 'rethink the way City Hall is run'
On Thursday, Ken Sim and his ABC party slate of candidates released their full, 94-point platform, saying they will "rethink the way City Hall is run."
Regina
-
'It is exhausting': Former Sask. residents experience Hurricane Ian in Florida
Some former Saskatchewan residents experienced hurricane conditions for the first time in Florida this week.
-
Effects of residential schools, truth and reconciliation discussed at Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day in Regina
Thousands of students, local leaders and members of the public are packed into Mosaic Stadium for Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day, an event discussing residential schools and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.
-
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will wear these orange jerseys before Friday's game
The Saskatchewan Roughriders unveiled new orange jerseys the team will wear pre-game to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.