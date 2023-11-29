A streak of below freezing temperatures will continue on Wednesday with a slight chance of flurries this afternoon.

Environment Canada's forecast for Nov. 29 predicts cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Westerly winds at 30 km/h will gust to 50 km/h.

Daytime highs will be minus 4 C with wind chill near minus 14 C.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. Wind chill at minus 10 C this evening and minus 17 C overnight.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries changing to 70 per cent late in the afternoon.

Daytime highs will be minus 1 C. The evening weather calls for a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

The rest of the week will be slightly warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Flurries and rain may return over the weekend.